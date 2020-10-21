MyBiotics Awarded 2 Million Euro Grant from the European Union

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBiotics Pharma Ltd., a microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that it was awarded 2.0 million Euros ($2.3 million) by the European Union as part of its Horizon 2020 Program. The grant will support the development of a novel technology enabling efficient delivery of personalized probiotics to prevent gut-related diseases and recover damaged gut microbiota. MyBiotics will develop multi-strain collections of human bacteria, enabling the generation of effective, personalized, human-bacteria based probiotics.

"MyBiotics' technology enables the transformation of beneficial bacteria to clinically efficient products. Our proprietary, microbial nature-driven, enhanced technology combined with microbes with potential health benefit, holds the potential to greatly improve existing probiotic solutions," stated David Daboush, CEO of MyBiotics Pharma. "The Horizon 2020 Program grant is a significant validation and strong vote of confidence in MyBiotics and will support our development of more effective, next generation probiotics," added Daboush.

MyBiotics has developed breakthrough and robust culturing, fermentation and delivery technologies for generating a highly stable and diverse bacterial community that can be efficiently delivered to the gut and can reliably restore microbiome equilibrium. These technologies are effective for single microbes, complex microbial consortia and whole microbiome products, and are integrated with a computational AI platform which enables the design of unique microbial consortia and whole microbiome profiles. The technologies are highly potent and suitable for patients with microbiome-related medical conditions or for those who use antibiotics. Preclinical studies have shown that MyBiotics' products deliver enhanced durability in various gastrointestinal and manufacturing conditions, enable targeted release in different gastrointestinal locations and exhibit robust colonization in the gut.

Currently available probiotic products may have limited clinical impact due to the low survival rates of the delivered bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. This significantly reduces the ability of probiotic bacteria to impact the microbial diversity of the gut, thus failing to create a healthier community of bacteria.

MyBiotics discovers and develops microbiome-based products aimed at restoring microbiome equilibrium for the therapeutics and food markets. MyBiotics' technologies are effective for single microbes, complex microbial consortia and whole microbiome products, and are integrated with a computational AI platform which enables the design of unique microbial consortia and whole microbiome profiles. The Company's pipeline includes MBX-SD-201 and MBX-SD-202, for Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI) developed for oral delivery, that may become the first alternative for fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) offering a safe and reproducible microbiome restoration product. MBX-SD-202 will enter Phase I clinical studies in 2021. Additional products in the pipeline focus on woman's health, gastro and oncology indications, as well as probiotics and prebiotic programs.

