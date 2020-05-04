Namogoo Acquires Personali To Expand Its Range Of Solutions For eCommerce Growth

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the pioneer in Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention, announced today the acquisition of Personali , a company specializing in AI-powered behavioral analytics tools for personalizing in-site incentives and increasing sales. The strategic acquisition is the first of its kind for Namogoo.

Namogoo's client-side platform uses Machine Learning technology to prevent unauthorized ads injected into consumer browsers and devices from disrupting the online customer journey and redirecting them to other sites. Namogoo's technology gives online enterprises a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance over their websites and applications ecosystem, enabling superior digital customer experience and driving clear business results including increased conversion rates of between 2-5%. Namogoo's solutions are in use with over 150 global brands including Fortune 500 companies.

Founded in 2011 with $15 million in funding, Personali's intelligent incentive solution has generated over $1 billion in sales for leading global brands. Personali has driven significant profit growth by optimizing and personalizing the process of offering discounts at strategic moments along the client journey. When compared to previous promotion campaigns, brands utilizing Personali's solutions have seen a conversion uplift of 32% while reducing the cost of promotion offering by 30%.

The acquisition will enable Namogoo – which recently raised a $40 million Series C funding round – to offer a more robust set of services to both new and existing eCommerce clients, with solutions proven to increase customer engagement, loyalty, and conversions. Personali's personnel will also be joining the Namogoo team.

"We are very excited to integrate Personali's advanced solutions and extraordinary team into our company," said Chemi Katz, Namogoo CEO and co-founder. "Our goal has always been to help brands provide their customers with the best possible shopping experience and increase sales, which fits perfectly with the Personali solution. With this acquisition, we will be able to bring new and existing customers a wider range of effective tools and services to help optimize their customer experience, boost conversion rates and sales, and fuel growth."

"We are thrilled to join the wonderful Namogoo team and help bolster their market-leading solutions with our eCommerce focused technology," said Dan Baruchi, CEO of Personali. "We will continue to support our existing customers as part of Namogoo, and we look forward to being able to further develop our technology and bring existing and new customers additional value."

Namogoo protects the customer journey for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's client-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors. Analyzing over 500 million web sessions weekly, Namogoo's self-learning solutions empower enterprises with a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance of their website ecosystem. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo's solutions to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and was ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as the Best Israeli Startup to Work For in 2019. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

