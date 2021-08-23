Nayax Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue Grew 121% to $31 million

HERZLIYA, Israel, August 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"As governments around the world eased restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a surge in consumers' preference to pay with cashless payments and continued to scale our marketing and sales efforts to help merchants grow their business with our complete merchant platform. These efforts led to a robust quarter with revenue increasing 121% year over year, reaching $31 million," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

"Following the successful public offering and debut on the TASE in May 2021, Nayax's second quarter performance reflects our ability to maintain a healthy growth rate as the economy rebounds to the "new normal". We finalized the acquisition of Weezmo, a start-up company in the field of interactive, customizable receipts, which is another step for extending and enhancing our consumer engagement and omni-channel platform" concluded Nechmad.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31 million, an increase of 121% over Q2 2020.

Managed and connected devices grew 40% year over year for the quarter to more than 432,000.

Quarterly gross transaction value grew 160% from the same quarter last year to $344 million

Recurring revenue from monthly SAAS and processing fees grew more than 100% over Q2 2020, reflecting a share of total revenue of 56% in the current quarter.

Gross margin was 43%, representing strong sales this quarter of new POS devices, the enablers of future service and processing revenues. Gross profit reached $13.3 million, an increase of 85% over Q2 2020.

Operational expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization and excluding IPO-related expenses, amounted to $15.8 million, an increase of 95% over Q2 2020. This is the result of our growth strategy to increase sales, marketing, R&D staff and enhance overall global infrastructure.

Operating loss was $4.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $1 million in Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, an increase of 75% over Q2 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.9 million, or $0.019 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.006 per diluted shares for the second quarter of 2020.

As of June 30th, 2021, Nayax had $113 million in cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP Results ($M) Revenue Breakdown Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change (%) SAAS & Payment Processing 17.2 8.6 100% POS Devices 13.8 5.4 156% Total Revenue 31.0 14.0 121%

Nayax generates revenues from the sale of IoT POS devices, SAAS and processing fees. The Company provides processing and business operations solutions and services via a global platform. This quarter the Company saw a strong demand for POS devices in all territories. Sales of POS devices constituted 44.5% of total revenue this quarter, compared to 38.6% in the same quarter last year. This growth relates, to some extent, to the market returning to post pandemic normalcy. The revenue mix, including a higher portion of POS devices this quarter, impacted the Company's overall gross margin.

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Total number of managed and connected devices for the quarter reached 432,000, an increase of 40% over the number of managed and connected devices in Q2 2020 and representing an increase of 30,000 new managed and connected devices compared to the previous quarter.

Operational expenses amounted to $8.7 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $4.2 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These expenses increased 66% and 143%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. This represents our continuing investment in innovation and global recruitment expansion.

We continue to expand our worldwide presence through a proven partnership strategy, growing within our customer base, capturing new market share, expanding to new verticals, and launching strategic marketing initiatives.

Second Quarter Key Performance Indicators

Key Performance Indicators Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 344 132 160% Number of Transactions (millions) 186 83 124% Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.57% 2.48% 3.63% Managed and Connected devices 432,000 308,000 40%

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by the total transaction value divided by the Company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

We expect that unattended retail will benefit from increased adoption, tied with an accelerated shift in consumer behavior towards digital payments.

We will continue to pursue marketing and sales initiatives in new markets to support company growth through global diversification. Consumer behavior is expected to change as the world adapts to a new reality and learns how to live with the pandemic or similar threats, leading to increased cashless payments and subscriptions to our services by retailers.

The environment for cashless payment solutions has been directly correlated with companies' digital transformations and is imperative for adopting other technologies still in development. Annual revenue is expected to reach over $200 million in the mid – to - long term, fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. An accelerated growth rate of 30% in the medium term will also be supported by customer growth, market penetration, and continued expansion of our platform. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% through a combination of providing leasing options for IoT POS, while increasing the share of SAAS and processing payments out of total revenue. Furthermore, we expect that the combination of increased operational efficiency with growing total revenue will result in the long-term EBITDA margin stabilizing around 30%.

An English translation of the full financial statements can be found on our web site: https://ir.nayax.com/

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integration and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION







June 30

December 31





2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents



113,050

7,029

8,195 Restricted cash transferable to customers for













processing activity



23,050

9,231

18,166 Short-term bank deposits



99

22

87 Receivables for processing activity



14,812

9,622

7,213 Accounts receivable:













Trade, net



16,678

8,214

13,840 Others



2,003

1,954

1,976 Inventories



5,133

5,524

5,041 Total current assets



174,825

41,596

54,518















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Long-term bank deposits



817

663

798 Long-term receivables 5b, 5c

880

-

- Investment in associate 5b

2,092

-

- Property, plant and equipment, net



4,805

3,693

5,047 Right-of-use assets, net



5,803

3,940

4,761 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



36,450

24,511

27,388 Deferred income tax



202

135

241 Total non-current assets



51,049

32,942

38,235 TOTAL ASSETS



225,874

74,538

92,753























June 30

December 31





2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Short-term bank borrowings



3

5,842

11,589 Short-term bank loans and current maturities of













long-term bank loans



2,355

1,250

1,938 Current maturities of loans from others



3,154

1,780

3,041 Current maturities of other long-term liabilities



756

524

686 Current maturities of leases liabilities



1,269

1,241

1,320 Payables in respect of processing activity



46,202

19,968

27,181 Liabilities in connection with acquisition of investees 5a

871

-

- Accounts payable:













Trade



8,767

6,404

10,998 Other



7,364

3,948

5,498 Total current liabilities



70,741

40,957

62,251















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Long-term bank loans



3,701

6,008

5,391 Long-term loans from others



1,694

3,986

2,662 Long-term loans from shareholders



-

592

- Retirement benefit obligation, net



943

614

894 Other long-term liabilities



1,736

3,393

3,374 Lease liabilities



5,835

4,078

5,154 Deferred income tax



1,187

569

526 Total non-current liabilities



15,096

19,240

18,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES



85,837

60,197

80,252















EQUITY:













Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:













Share capital



8

7

7 Share premium



149,383

16,689

16,689 Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares



-

(493)

- Capital reserves



9,241

9,572

9,238 Accumulated deficit



(18,595)

(12,579)

(13,433) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company



140,037

13,196

12,501 Non-controlling interest



-

1,145

- TOTAL EQUITY



140,037

14,341

12,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



225,874

74,538

92,753

NAYAX LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME







Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

Year ended

December 31







2021

2020

2021

2020

2020







(Unaudited)

(Audited)







U.S. dollars in thousands



Note

(excluding loss per share data)



























Revenues 4

53,775

32,099

31,001

13,997

78,783

Cost of revenues



(29,953)

(16,259)

(17,680)

(6,818)

(41,603)

Gross Profit



23,822

15,840

13,321

7,179

37,180



























Research and development expenses



(8,022)

(4,012)

(4,722)

(1,784)

(9,300)

Selling, general and administrative expenses



(18,619)

(12,056)

(10,303)

(5,435)

(26,545)

Amortization in respect of capitalized development costs and technology



(1,698)

(1,824)

(820)

(923)

(3,559)

Other expenses, net 10

(1,706)

0

(1,545)

0

0

Share in losses of associate company 5b

(57)

0

(57)

0

0

Loss from ordinary operations



(6,280)

(2,052)

(4,126)

(963)

(2,224)



























Finance expenses



(2,550)

(1,303)

(1,626)

(926)

(4,277)

Finance income



840

537

0

389

403

Loss before taxes on income



(7,990)

(2,818)

(5,752)

(1,500)

(6,098)



























Tax benefit



(52)

45

(108)

30

15

Loss for the period



(8,042)

(2,773)

(5,860)

(1,470)

(6,083)



























Attribution of loss for the period:























To shareholders of the Company



(8,036)

(2,903)

(5,860)

(1,586)

(6,254)

To non-controlling interests



(6)

130

0

116

171

Total



(8,042)

(2,773)

(5,860)

(1,470)

(6,083)



























Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company:























Basic and diluted loss



(0.0291)

(0.0117)

(0.0192)

(0.0064)

(0.0252)





























NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

























Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

Year ended

December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

























U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the period

(8,042)

(2,773)

(5,860)

(1,470)

(6,083)





















Other comprehensive income (loss) forthe period:









































Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss:



















Loss from remeasurement of liabilities (net) for retirement benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

(126)





















Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:



















Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of foreign activities

(240)

95

144

79

243 Total comprehensive loss for the period

(8,282)

(2,678)

(5,716)

(1,391)

(5,966)











































Attribution of total comprehensive loss for the period:



















To shareholders of the Company

(8,212)

(2,808)

(5,716)

(1,507)

(6,137) To non-controlling interests

(70)

130

-

116

171 Total comprehensive loss for the period

(8,282)

(2,678)

(5,716)

(1,391)

(5,966)























NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY













































Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company









Share

capital



Share

premium

Defined

benefit

plans

Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders

Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests

Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary

Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements

Accumulated

deficit

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands











































Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7

16,689

(329)

10,085

(761)

-

243

(13,433)

12,501

-

12,501 Changes in the six months ended

June 30, 2021 (unaudited):









































Income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8,036)

(8,036)

(6)

(8,042) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

-

-

(176)

-

(176)

(64)

(240) Non-controlling interests from business combination (See note 5a) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,530

1,530 IPO (See note 10) 1

132,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

132,560

-

132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a) -

-

-

205

-

-

-

-

205

(1,460)

(1,255) Business combination under common control (see note 5d) -

-

-

(26)

-

-

-

-

(26)

-

(26) Options exercised -

135

-

-

-

-

-

-

135

-

135 Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,874

2,874

-

2,874 Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 8

149,383

(329)

10,264

(761)

-

67

(18,595)

140,037

-

140,037























































































Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited) 7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

-

(11,026)

14,654

1,015

15,669 Changes in the six months ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited):









































Income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,903)

(2,903)

130

(2,773) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

-

-

95

-

95

-

95 Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,350

1,350

-

1,350 Balance at June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

95

(12,579)

13,196

1,145

14,341













































NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

















































Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company











Share

capital



Share

premium

Defined

benefit

plans

Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders

Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests

Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary

Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements

Accumulated

deficit

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity



U.S. dollars in thousands













































Balance at April 1, 2021 (unaudited)

7

16,689

(329)

10,085

(761)

-

(77)

(15,152)

10,462

1,460

11,922 Changes in the three months ended

June 30, 2021 (unaudited):











































Income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,860)

(5,860)

-

(5,860) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

144

-

144

-

144 IPO (See note 10)

1

132,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

132,560

-

132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a)

-

-

-

205

-

-

-

-

205

(1,460)

(1,255) Business combination under common control (see note 5d)

-

-

-

(26)

-

-

-

-

(26)

-

(26) Options exercised

-

135

-

-

-

-

-

-

135

-

135 Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,417

2,417

-

2,417 Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

8

149,383

(329)

10,264

(761)

-

67

(18,595)

140,037

-

140,037



























































































Balance at April 1, 2020 (unaudited)

7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

16

(11,354)

14,342

1,029

15,371 Changes in the three months ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited):











































Income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,586)

(1,586)

116

(1,470) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

79

-

79

-

79 Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

361

361

-

361 Balance at June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

95

(12,579)

13,196

1,145

14,341















































NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)













































Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company









Share

capital



Share

premium

Defined

benefit

plans

Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders

Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests

Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary

Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements

Accumulated

deficit

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands











































Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited) 7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

-

(11,026)

14,654

1,015

15,669 Changes in 2020 (audited):









































Income (loss) for the period -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,254)

(6,254)

171

(6,083) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period -

-

(126)

-

-

-

243

-

117

-

117 Transactions with non-controlling interests -

-

-

-

(356)

493

-

-

137

(1,186)

(1,049) Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,847

3,847

-

3,847 Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited) 7

16,689

(329)

10,085

(761)

-

243

(13,433)

12,501

-

12,501













































NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW





























Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

Year ended December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)





U.S. dollars in thousands





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net loss for the period



(8,042)

(2,773)

(5,860)

(1,470)

(6,083) Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from

operating activities (see Appendix A) 8,878

3,546

2,951

2,526

12,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



836

773

(2,909)

1,056

6,488























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Capitalized development costs



(3,038)

(2,494)

(1,307)

(1,290)

(5,731) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(582)

(718)

(59)

(160)

(2,125) Loans extended to others



-

(43)

-

(17)

(141) Investments in associates (see note 5b)



(2,449)

-

(2,149)

-

- Loans repaid by shareholders



61

848

179

-

786 Increase in bank deposits



(31)

(211)

(26)

(211)

(411) Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased cash

(notes 5a and 5d)



418

(686)

316

-

(686) Repayment of liability to pay deferred consideration

in respect to business combinations (notes 5a and 5e)



(7,209)

(290)

(7,209)

(290)

(580) Interest received



2

9

1

4

14 Investments in financial assets (see note 5c)



(221)

-

(221)

-

- Proceeds from sub-lessee



158

143

80

74

302 Net cash used in investing activities



(12,891)

(3,442)

(10,395)

(1,890)

(8,572)























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















IPO (note 10)



132,560

-

132,560

-

- Interest paid



(450)

(526)

(184)

(244)

(1,065) Short-term bank credit received (repayment), net



(11,393)

(2,013)

(11,731)

(3,807)

2,976 Support received (royalties paid) in respect to

government assistance plans



(199)

-

(144)

-

16 Transactions with non-controlling interests (see note 5a)



(512)

-

(512)

-

(1,049) Long-term bank loans received



-

4,735

-

4,735

4,734 Repayment of long-term bank loans



(1,266)

(435)

(852)

(180)

(1,003) Long-term loans received from others



-

3,804

-

353

3,804 Repayment of long-term loans from others



(725)

(484)

(279)

(484)

(920) Loans received from shareholders



8,900

592

3,500

322

- Repayment of loans from shareholders



(8,900)

-

(8,900)

-

- Decrease in other long-term liabilities



(145)

(88)

(73)

(45)

(280) Options exercised



135

-

135

-

- Repayment of lease liability principal



(727)

(544)

(410)

(290)

(1,167) Net cash provided by financing activities



117,278

5,041

113,110

360

6,046























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



105,223

2,372

99,806

(474)

3,962 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period



8,195

4,412

13,291

7,043

4,412 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(105)

243

210

465

(222) Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign activity (263)

2

(257)

(5)

43 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period



113,050

7,029

113,050

7,029

8,195

























NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)





























Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

Year ended December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)





























U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities:





































Adjustments in respect of:





















Depreciation and amortization



3,433

2,920

1,761

1,487

5,908 Retirement benefit obligation, net



49

(48)

55

(5)

106 Income taxes



(84)

(59)

(10)

(32)

(230) Financing expenses (income), net



734

(45)

604

158

3,428 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits



107

161

61

89

5 Share in losses of associate company



57

-

57

-

- Expenses in respect of share-based payment



2,565

1,035

2,192

270

2,965 Total adjustments



6,861

3,964

4,720

1,967

12,182























Changes in operating asset and liability items:





















Decrease (increase) in restricted cash in respect of processing activity



(4,884)

(2,995)

(7,635)

454

(11,930) Decrease (increase) in receivables from processing activity



(5,846)

2,595

(4,489)

(3,010)

5,003 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



(1,980)

1,670

(3,084)

2,282

(3,894) Decrease (increase) in other receivables



(206)

413

(838)

(313)

(389) Increase in inventory



(83)

(1,005)

(519)

(1,112)

(511) Increase (decrease) in payables for processing activity



17,213

(11)

14,770

2,689

7,203 Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(3,847)

(1,310)

(1,189)

(729)

3,154 Increase in other payables



1,650

225

1,215

298

1,753 Total changes in operating asset and liability items



2,017

(418)

(1,769)

559

389 Total adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities



8,878

3,546

2,951

2,526

12,571









































































Six months ended

June 30

Three months ended

June 30

Year ended December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)





























U.S. dollars in thousands























Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit



-

-

-

-

575 Acquisition of patents against offset of loan



-

-

-

-

806 Recognition of right-of-use asset in respect of lease of buildings against a lease liability



1,543

-

1,469

-

1,235 Capitalized development costs



726

315

229

91

883

























