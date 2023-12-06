NEO Semiconductor Releases Technology CAD (TCAD) Simulation Data for Ground-Breaking 3D X-DRAM

Innovative 3D floating body cell with a unique dual-gate structure delivers high sensing margins, retention times, and endurance cycles

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced findings of 3D X-DRAM™ simulations. Semiconductor manufacturers and engineers use TCAD to simulate emerging technologies and optimize new products.

Explorations of TCAD models and simulations reveal that 3D X-DRAM supports:

TCAD simulations show NEO Semiconductor’s 3D X-DRAM delivers excellent performances of high speed, high sensing margins, long retention times, and high endurance cycles.

< 1 V (volt) operation voltage.

< 3 ns (nanosecond) write time (cell level).

> 20 uA (microampere) sensing margin.

> 100 ms (millisecond) data retention time.

> 10ˆ16 (10 quadrillion) endurance cycles.

"Semiconductor manufacturers rely on TCAD tools to accelerate development and optimize products using virtual experiments rather than physical ones," said Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 U.S. patents. "We use these same tools to create models and run simulations demonstrating the feasibility of adopting 3D X-DRAM technology to bring 3D DRAM products to market."

3D X-DRAM uses innovative Floating Body Cell (FBC) technology with one transistor and zero capacitors for each data bit. A simple 3D structure makes 3D X-DRAM less risky and costly than 3D DRAM alternatives. Manufacturing 3D X-DRAM involves a self-aligned, 3D NAND-like process with high yields. NEO estimates 3D X-DRAM achieves 128 Gb density with 230 layers—4 times better than 2D DRAM.

"A new memory architecture with 3D DRAM technology will represent the future of memory in order to accelerate and scale DRAM to new levels," said Jay Kramer President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "NEO Semiconductor is leading the way with an innovative design that not only will address new levels of performance, reduced power consumption and smaller footprint but will be the first to power the next generation of memory that can enable new applications in the marketplace."

NEO Semiconductor will give an invited speech about 3D X-DRAM in the 16th IEEE International Memory Workshop (IMW) being held May 12th-15th, 2024 in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Andy Hsu, CEO will release additional TCAD Simulation Results for this ground-breaking technology. Interested parties are invited to request a meeting with NEO's management by contacting [email protected]. IMW is sponsored by the IEEE Electron Devices Society and designed to gather the memory community to discuss technologies, applications, strategies, and markets.

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 24 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND™ that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAM™ technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAM™ technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. For more information, visit https://neosemic.com/.

