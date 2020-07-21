New Milestone for Cancer Diagnostics in France as Ibex Medical Analytics Deploys its AI-Based Technology for Pathology at Medipath

Ibex's Galen™ Prostate solution is now used in routine clinical practice at France's largest network of pathology labs, helping pathologists improve diagnostic accuracy

TEL AVIV, Israel, and FREJUS, France, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, and Medipath , the largest network of private pathology labs in France, announced today the first ever deployment of an AI-powered solution for cancer detection in pathology in France.

France, as with most European countries, is challenged by an increasing prevalence of cancer, leading to increased demand for diagnostic testing. This coincides with a global decline in the number of pathologists, the experts required to diagnose disease, resulting in increased workloads. For many labs, the fundamentals of cancer diagnosis have remained unchanged for decades with pathologists looking at biopsies through a microscope. The process is manual and thus prone to human error. Ibex now offers a clinical grade, field proven AI-based solution that helps pathologists meet these challenges.

Medipath, which provides pathology services to more than 170 hospitals and clinics across France, has completed deployment of Ibex's Galen Prostate as part of its routine clinical practice. With Ibex's CE-marked solution, a highly accurate AI algorithm analyzes prostate biopsies and raises alerts when discrepancies with the pathologists' initial diagnosis are identified. Alerts can include a potential missed cancer and provide a safety net that helps minimize diagnostic errors in the lab by enhancing quality control. The Galen Prostate has demonstrated outstanding results in clinical studies, including an unmatched AUC (Area Under Curve) of 0.997 for cancer detection, and has already been successful in detecting missed cancers in real time.

"Medipath's implementation of Galen Prostate represents a significant step in our global expansion and extends the scope of cooperation between our companies to routine cancer diagnosis - the core of Medipath's clinical practice," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-Founder of Ibex. "We are happy to share the vision that AI-powered pathologists will take the center stage in the future, with AI applications becoming standard in the cancer pathway and patient care."

"This is a watershed moment not only for Medipath, but for pathology and cancer care in France," said Delphine Raoux, MD, Head of Innovation Technologies at Medipath. "Medipath is committed to exploring new technologies and providing the best service to its customers and ultimately their patients. This is an important step for leveraging our leadership position to support pathologists and assist them in improving diagnostic quality and workflow efficiency. AI can be a tool in the future of pathology, and we are thrilled to be the first lab in France to reach this milestone. We look forward to working with Ibex on transformative solutions for cancer diagnosis."

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen Prostate and Galen Breast are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed in labs worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable a more efficient workflow. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com .

About Medipath

Medipath is France's largest network of pathology laboratories, owned exclusively by 86 pathologists. Medipath fulfills a public health mission in cancer diagnosis. Its team has more than 350 employees, 5 expert pathologists in rare diseases and 6 molecular pathologists. It collaborates with more than 170 hospitals and clinics across France (including the American Hospital of Paris) and deals with more than 1,000,000 cases every year, including 70,000 cancer diagnoses. As a pioneer in the quality process (5 accreditation scopes), Medipath takes part in independent quality audits recognized nationwide (AFAQAP) and worldwide (UK NEQAS, QCMD). In 2020, the group's turnover will reach €60 million. For more information go to https://www.medipath.fr .

