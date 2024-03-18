Noogata Appoints Leading Ecommerce Expert To Help CPGs Discover the Power of Growth-Focused AI Insights

Edo Sacca serves as the Strategic Advisor for Noogata, an Amazon intelligence and growth platform providing AI insights, competitor intelligence and tools to help brands grow sales.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noogata , the Amazon AI growth platform, recently appointed Edo Sacca, previously Head of Business Development at Similarweb and Senior Director of Corporate Development at Pacvue & Helium10, is now serving as Strategic Advisor helping U.S-based CPGs selling on Amazon to take advantage of ecommerce solutions to accelerate growth in sales, market share and revenue.

The Amazon marketplace continues to dominate American ecommerce, with 4 in 10 items bought online in the U.S passing through the platform, and accumulating almost a billion listed products. Today's CPG brands continue to sell online and offline, but Amazon growth has been a key challenge for brands looking to increase online market share and sales. With rising competition and shrinking profit margins, AI is playing a pivotal role in helping brands grow and outperform new and existing competitors.

Edo Sacca is helping data-centric Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands to understand the value and potential of leveraging AI solutions to scale-up profitable growth, protect revenue and locate lucrative sales opportunities. As an expert in the arena of ecommerce and marketplace analytics, Noogata and Edo are successfully guiding industry-leading CPGs through their AI digital transformation process.

"After evangelizing Shopper Intelligence at Similarweb, growing Grips Intelligence transaction solution, and fine tuning Helium10 Market tracker 360, I'm excited to partner with Noogata on their mission to solve the growing pains of the largest global eCommerce teams. Customers are overwhelmed with data points and Noogata's solution is the operating system to solve painful workflow gaps, recognize revenue opportunities, and react intelligently and immediately. - Said Edo Sacca, Strategic Advisor at Noogata

Edo will join Noogata's CEO and Co-Founder, Oren Raboy, for the ShopTalk 2024 event in Las Vegas, from March 17 to March 20, 2024. They will be meeting industry professionals to discuss AI for Amazon, highlight ecommerce challenges and showcasing solutions for amplifying sales on the Amazon marketplace. .

"The addition of Edo further strengthens our market expertise and roots in eCommerce. We are focused on providing quantifiable impact to customers based on their unique needs, with our expertise and the industry leading AI solution. Edo will play a critical part in helping us achieve our goals"

About Noogata

Noogata is an AI-powered ecommerce platform providing insights and strategic guidance for CPGs, agencies and digital brands seeking to grow their Amazon business. The AI Sales Assistant locates lucrative opportunities, delivers valuable insights and offers tools to diagnose, strategize and take action in one end-to-end platform. Built for ecommerce teams, the growth-focused solution enables collaboration, revenue protection and marketplace intelligence to meet business goals and outperform competitors on Amazon. Noogata was founded in 2019, with headquarters in New York City and Tel Aviv. The company is backed by leading VCs Team8 and Eight Roads. To learn more about Noogata's ecommerce AI, visit www.noogata.com .

