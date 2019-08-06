Oil Spill Response Tech Company, HARBO, Gains Traction With the Addition of Brandon Buzarde to Its Executive Leadership

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Buzarde recently joined HARBO as the Chief Commercial Officer where he will be driving and overseeing the company's commercial pipeline, sales, and marketing. He brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling successful companies in the oil and gas industry, specifically with his executive role at Norwegian oil field disruptor, Cubility. Brandon also worked as the Global Vice President of National Oilwell Varco (NOV) and led the sales operation for a Silicon Valley based start-up.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with a company that's transforming the oil spill response world by adding a layer of response for those critical first 0-120 minutes. The new level of response that HARBO offers is a must-have for every facility or vessel that carries or handles oil," said Brandon.

Brandon's addition to HARBO in a key executive role comes at a critical moment in the company's growth. HARBO has succeeded in developing and presenting a powerful product. By bringing Brandon on for such a strategic role, the company is fully investing in delivering that message to the right audience.

HARBO's CEO Boaz Ur states, "Great organizations understand that oil spill damage can be mitigated when you use the right tools. We believe that given the magnitude of risk to businesses, senior executives should be pursuing the best available technology to reduce and prevent spill consequences. Brandon is the right person to communicate this to the industry."

ABOUT HARBO

HARBO Technologies develops revolutionary oil spill response technology that is transforming the way the world manages spills. HARBO's oil spill first response system, called the T-Fence, is a lightweight containment boom that anyone can deploy to stop the spill at the source within minutes. It's a solution that enables immediate deployment requiring only two people as opposed to a large specialized team and bulky equipment. As the world's lightest yet heavy duty solution, it immediately stops oil spills from spreading drastically reducing damage.

For more information regarding this release, please contact Jennifer Cowen at jennifer@harbo-technologies.com . For all general inquiries or to learn more about our product, please write us at info@harbo-technologies.com .

