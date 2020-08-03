Orange Niger Selects Ceragon to Modernize the Backbone of its Network in Support of Aggressive 4G Deployment

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, announced today that Orange Niger, the second largest mobile operator in Niger, has selected its wireless backhaul solutions and services to modernize its nationwide backbone network to 4G. In this multi-million-dollar project, Ceragon will enable Orange Niger to leapfrog to 4G, starting with the capital city of Niamey and expanding to other major cities to secure over 1 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2020.

To deliver on its vision of building digital Africa, Orange Niger requires a high power, scalable and ultra-reliable wireless backbone network which delivers 4Gbps backbone capacity to meet 4G services and experiences for subscribers. By selecting Ceragon's IP-20 platform, Orange Niger is able to double its backbone capacity, utilizing new and wider regulatory spectrum allocations of 112MHz. The combination of ultra-high power radios, and Ceragon's wide channel multicore technology with Advanced Space Diversity techniques, allows Orange Niger to achieve the 4G capacity and coverage it needs, using 50% less hardware, with smaller and fewer antennas.



With Ceragon's professional services, including network planning and rollout, Orange Niger is able to achieve faster, more accurate first-time right installations that will meet its subscriber acquisition targets. All in all, Ceragon's solutions and services deliver Orange Niger significant savings in equipment, real estate, energy, installation and maintenance costs and time.

"We are pleased to partner with Ceragon," said Souleymane Diallo, CEO of Orange Niger. "Ceragon's proven track record, combined with its leading-edge technology and services, allow us to rapidly launch our new 4G network services and offer our customers an incomparable experience. With Ceragon we are able to meet the growing mobile traffic demand in Niger with uncompromised service reliability."

"We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Orange Niger, supporting the delivery of its ambitious 4G strategy and plans for a fast roll-out," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We are committed to continue to work with Orange Niger hand-in-hand to deliver innovative wireless hauling solutions that support its business targets today, and well into the country's 5G future."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Join the discussion

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceragon-networks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ceragonnetworks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ceragon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CeragonNetworks

Ceragon Press Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tanya Solomon

Ceragon Networks

Tel: +972-3-543-1163

[email protected]





Investor Contact:

Osi Sessler

Ceragon Networks

Tel. +972-3-543-1047

[email protected]

Safe Harbor

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.





Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as detailed in our press release that was published earlier today and as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Ceragon's public filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd