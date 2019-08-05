OWC Pharmaceutical Research Received a Permit for a Cannabis Based Ointment Efficacy Trial

RAMET GAN, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC Pharmaceuticals Research Corp. ("OWC") (OTCQB: OWCP) announced that, on July 18, 2019, it received long-awaited approval from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency to perform an efficacy study with OWC topical ointment on psoriatic patients. Currently, the study is planned to be conducted at the Kaplan Medical Center, an academic medical center in Israel.

OWC believes this is the first time that the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency has issued a permit for the treatment of psoriasis with a cannabis-based product. The study will be divided into the following two consecutive stages: (1) a pilot efficacy and dosage study; and (2) based on the results of the first stage, a double blind, placebo-controlled study.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWCP is also developing unique and effective delivery systems and dosage forms of medical cannabis.

