Partner Communications Reports Management Changes
17 Jun, 2021, 12:12 IDT
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Tamir Amar, the Company's Financial Chief Officer & Vice President Fiber Optics, has also been appointed as Deputy CEO of the Company. In addition, Mr. Yacov Truzman, the Company's Vice President of Business and Sales Division, has been appointed as Deputy CEO-Sales of the Company.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).
