PathKeeper Surgical Celebrates the First Spine Surgery Performed with the PathKeeper 3D Optical Navigation System in Massachusetts

The PathKeeper system was used at Southcoast Health's St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, MA, to improve the clinical experience, increase surgical accuracy and eliminate radiation exposure during surgery.

KFAR SABA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathKeeper Surgical, a privately-held, Israel-based, medical technology company, dedicated to improving the health of individuals around the world suffering from all spinal issues requiring surgery. While celebrating the first use of the PathKeeper 3D optical navigation system during a spinal fusion surgery at Southcoast Health's St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Massachusetts, PathKeeper Surgical strives to make navigation-guided surgery available to any patient in all operating rooms.

The PathKeeper 3D optical navigation system is used to improve the clinical experience, increase surgical accuracy and eliminate radiation exposure during spinal surgery.

The PathKeeper system was utilized to create a comprehensive surgical plan and accurately navigate the single-level, lumbar degenerative spinal fusion surgery at Southcoast Health's St. Luke's Hospital.

"The PathKeeper system addresses many of the intricacies of spine surgery and adjusts to individual patient needs with a high level of accuracy and no radiation during a crucial part of the surgical procedure," said Matthew Philips, MD, Chief of Brain & Spine Services, Southcoast Health Neurosurgery, Dartmouth, MA. "We have already experienced the clinical benefits of incorporating the PathKeeper system into our spinal fusion surgeries at St. Luke's Hospital."

The PathKeeper system was designed to replace traditional navigation technology with a 3D optical navigation system that offers comprehensive surgical planning; active, independent, submillimeter registration and tracking of the patient anatomy and surgical instruments; pinpoint accuracy of device implantation; more efficient surgical workflow; elimination of radiation exposure during the surgical procedure; and a more economical price so both the hospital and ambulatory-surgical center operating rooms can incorporate this new technology.

"We are thrilled at the adoption of the PathKeeper system at Southcoast Health, which continues our expansion of the PathKeeper system to hospitals and surgery centers across the United States," said Ryan LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Officer, PathKeeper Surgical. "The PathKeeper system is a game changer in driving improved clinical outcomes and economic value to patients and healthcare providers."

PathKeeper Surgical received its FDA 510k clearance earlier this year for the PathKeeper system. The name PathKeeper effectively describes the essence of the system – a 3D optical navigation system that 'keeps' the surgical 'path' on course throughout the surgery.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based, medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and a HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Josh's combined knowledge enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions. Learn more at path-keeper.com.

About Southcoast Health

For more than 25 years, Southcoast Health has served communities across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island as the largest provider of primary and specialty care in the region. The not-for-profit, charitable system includes three acute care hospitals – Charlton Memorial in Fall River, St. Luke's in New Bedford (a Level II Trauma Center), and Tobey in Wareham – as well as a network of over 700 physicians, hospitalists, and midlevel practitioners.

Southcoast Health has established six Urgent Care Centers, two Cancer Centers, a Visiting Nurse Association, and numerous ambulatory facilities that ensure convenient access to services for 725,000 residents in 33 communities covering 900 square miles. In addition, the system partners with Acadia Healthcare to offer expanded resources at Southcoast Behavioral Health in Dartmouth.

Southcoast Health has been recognized consecutively as a Newsweek's World's Best Hospital from 2019-2023 in addition to ranking as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care throughout the calendar years of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

With upward of 7,500 employees, Southcoast Health is the largest employer in southeastern Massachusetts, and one of the largest employers in the Commonwealth, according to the Boston Business Journal. More information is available online at www.southcoast.org.

