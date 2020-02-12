Perception Point Launches Advanced Protection for Salesforce, Defending Against Growing Attack Surface

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading cybersecurity firm preventing file, URL, and social-engineering based attacks in any content-exchange channel, today announced its newest product - Advanced Salesforce Security - which will be added to its multi-channel advanced threat prevention offering.

The increase in enterprise communication and collaboration (EC&C) apps, among them CRM apps like Salesforce, has caught the attention of sophisticated attackers who are continuously seeking new ways to obtain sensitive information and financial gains. According to a survey conducted by Perception Point in 2018, two out of three companies experienced an EC&C-born attack. Leveraging techniques such as impersonation, phishing, malware, and even APTs, which were previously common only in the email domain, attackers are able to bypass existing security measures, causing severe damage to their targets. Perception Point has developed a one-of-a-kind solution that intercepts any attempt to attack an organization via Salesforce.

"A potential attack using CRM apps would leverage the Salesforce Customer Portal - a tool used by companies to manage their relations with end-users," said Shlomi Levin, Co-founder and CTO of Perception Point. "An attacker can pretend to be a client of a B2C company and use the Customer Portal framework to upload a malicious file, which would later be opened by Salesforce users, unknowingly compromising the entire organization."

"We are proud to natively support Salesforce and enable users to work freely and safely while utilizing the Salesforce Customer Portal," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Our enriched product offering will help our clients interact with their customers without the fear of being compromised by malicious actors. It ensures maximum protection while keeping the same user experience that is expected by Salesforce users."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is powered by several decades' experience successfully developing and implementing innovative cybersecurity solutions for organizations worldwide. With its proven R&D leadership formerly playing key roles within the elite Israeli Intelligence Corps, Perception Point is committed to building agile cybersecurity solutions for the digital-first enterprise, with a mission to protect all content exchanges across the enterprise, through any channel, with one extremely easy to deploy cloud solution. For more information visit www.perception-point.io .

Media Contact:

Yael Hart

GK for Perception Point

Yael@gkpr.com

+972-533-359-896

SOURCE Perception Point

Related Links

https://perception-point.io

