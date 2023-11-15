Premium Jane One of First USA Companies to Offer THCA Hemp Flower Online

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Jane, a reputable USA-based company and a longstanding trusted name in the CBD industry, is set to redefine the landscape of the hemp industry with the groundbreaking release of a new line of THCA hemp-derived flower.

Amidst the growing interest in 'alternative' wellness products like delta-8 THC and Delta-9, Premium Jane leverages years of trust and expertise to bring forth this exciting - and fairly revolutionary - product.

"Premium Jane has been one of the most trusted names in the CBD industry for years," says Premium Jane owner Jeff Yauck. "With this new THCA hemp-derived flower line, we are taking a bold step into exciting new territory, providing consumers with a unique way to experience the magic of Hemp."

Research suggests THCA may also possess a variety of benefits, making it a promising addition to the wellness market. Yauck emphasizes the importance of offering consumers diverse options for incorporating hemp into their daily routines.

"At Premium Jane, we've always believed in empowering individuals to explore natural solutions to well-being. This new THCA hemp-derived flower is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative products that cater to the evolving needs and demands of people across the USA."

The new Premium Jane THCA hemp-derived flower line is grown in the USA and lab-tested to ensure purity and verify levels of THCA and other cannabinoids. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to meet Premium Jane's standards for excellence and safety.

"We understand the responsibility that comes with providing hemp-derived products, and we take every step of the process seriously. Every step of production is geared towards offering a product that exceeds expectations," says Yauck. "Premium Jane THCA flower is a result of meticulous cultivation and years of dedication to delivering the most exciting and powerful products on the market."

Premium Jane anticipates high demand for the new product line, and is encouraging customers to act fast before the initial batches sell out.

For more information or to browse the lineup online, visit www.PremiumJane.com.

