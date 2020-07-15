Proggio, a Game-Changing Project Collaboration Solution, Names Former CEO of Clarizen as Executive Chairman

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proggio (https://www.proggio.com/), a cutting edge SaaS-based project and portfolio management solution, announced today that Avinoam Nowogrodski has joined as its Executive Chairman. Nowogrodski, a seasoned CEO and Go-To-Market expert, will help drive Proggio's growth and shape the company's offering and strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Avinoam to Proggio. As the long-tenured CEO of both Clarizen (https://www.clarizen.com/) and SmarTeam (acquired by Dassault Systems, https://www.3ds.com/), Avinoam has tremendous experience scaling companies, specifically in the project management domain, and even through the recession of 2008," said Yaniv Shor, CEO of Proggio. "In the midst of a global crisis, Proggio helps companies working remotely by allowing collaboration over a shared visual timeline, anytime, anywhere."

Proggio is uniquely positioned to help manage the fundamental shift to remote work and online project teams, accelerated in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19.

"The current environment reinforces the need for Proggio's software and services, and exponentially increases its value proposition to customers," commented Avinoam Nowogrodski, Executive Chairman. "I look forward to working with the strong and innovative internal team, together with the backing of leading investors, including Mangrove Capital Partners (https://www.mangrove.vc/). Proggio offers unique new technology in the ever-emerging field of project collaboration – combining remote collaboration, project monitoring and resources management, together with novel software project management capabilities. I'm excited by the opportunity to be a part of this."

An active venture investor, Nowogrodski is a proven leader and company builder, with decades of experience building market-leading enterprises, directing sales, operations and marketing.

"Proggio has a revolutionary product, which reflects the deep understanding for project management by its founders," said Roy Saar, Partner at Mangrove Capital, WIX Board Member (Wix.com Ltd. https://www.wix.com/), and Angel investor. "We welcome Avinoam with his significant business experience, and unyielding enthusiasm for Proggio's product offering. We are excited by the opportunity for Avinoam to lead the team."

Proggio (https://www.proggio.com/) is a unique and innovative SaaS platform for project and portfolio management. Proggio has revolutionized classic project management and cross team coordination, and offers new capabilities in the emerging field of software project management and Jira integration. Proggio's innovative project management platform has expanded its global reach over the past four years, achieving great traction with leading market players.

