HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, an innovative company spearheading the future of Electronics Visibility, expands its digital reach with a new company website, optimizing user experience throughout the digital journey.

proteanTecs launches new website

The new website was designed to strengthen company communications and to serve as a platform for providing ongoing product and thought leadership information to the semiconductors and electronics industries. It features a contemporary design that reflects the company's brand, complete with a host of relevant product, technology and company data, and supports improved navigation and search functionalities.

"As a company forging a substantial footprint throughout the electronics value chain, we designed our website to cater to the interests of companies in chip design, chip production, system production and in-field service", stated Tamar Naishlos, Director of Marketing at proteanTecs. She added: "This new and extensive information hub for the company and technology is only a step in spreading the proteanTecs vision. We intend to invest in digital marketing through cooperation with industry forums and experts. We have a real story to tell, with meaningful innovation for anyone who has an interest in advanced electronics."

The new website features fresh content sections of News – highlighting media exposure and PRs, and a Blog, with articles by company experts and guest writers.

Another focus area for the new website is the Career center – supporting proteanTecs' rapid growth and recruitment needs.

Visit the new website at www.proteanTecs.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

