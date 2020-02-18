Published Real-World Experience Demonstrates VasQ™ External Support Improves Outcomes When Adopted as the Standard of Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Shahverdyan, Head of Vascular Access Center at Asklepios Klinik Barmbek of Hamburg, Germany, has recently published a retrospective analysis of his first 32 consecutive radiocephalic (forearm) VasQ™ External Support procedures in the Journal of Vascular Access. VasQ™ External Support, a Laminate Medical technology, is implanted around the connection between the vein and artery of an arteriovenous fistula to promote development into a functional access for hemodialysis. The paper demonstrated that using VasQ as standard of care for radiocephalic fistulas resulted in a significant improvement in his center's primary fistula failure and longer-term secondary patency rates with less repeat interventions when compared to historical controls.

Radiocephalic fistulas are the preferred vascular access to facilitate dialysis treatment as compared to other modalities despite the reported high rates of primary failure and need for frequent interventions. Historically, the primary fistula failure rate for radiocephalic fistulas at Dr. Shahverdyan's center before the use of VasQ was 29%, which compares well to the typically higher rates reported in the clinical literature for this type of fistula. That primary failure rate has dropped significantly to 6% since he began using VasQ as the standard of care for his radiocephalic patients. Additionally, his rate of repeat procedures required to make the fistulas usable dropped from 0.62 per pt-yr to 0.26 per pt-yr with VasQ. For context, typically reported rates for repeat procedure are between 1 to 2 interventions per pt-yr in Europe with rates in the U.S. reported >3 per pt-yr. His data aligns well with previously reported clinical studies for VasQ for upper arm fistulas and shows that the adoption of VasQ as the standard of care improved patient outcomes of an already high performing center.

Dr. Shahverdyan commented that, "Hemodialysis patients are a particularly challenging patient population with historically poor outcomes related to vascular procedures. As surgeons we must be skeptically optimistic about any new technology that promises better outcomes for our patients until we see it perform in a real-world setting. After careful review of my results over the last few years, I was excited to learn of the beneficial impact VasQ has had on my hemodialysis patient outcomes and am happy that I can offer them a better option with VasQ as my new standard of care for their vascular access."

"The results from Dr. Shahverdyan's practice is a significant step forward for Laminate to meet our goal of providing surgeons tools to create more usable fistulas," said Laminate CEO Tammy Gilon. "We are excited to continue to partner with physicians like Dr. Shahverdyan as they work to create functioning fistulas for each of their patients."

About Laminate Medical Technologies

Laminate Medical Technologies is dedicated to improving AVF function for hemodialysis patients. Founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion, Laminate plans to build upon the success of VasQ with additional devices currently in development to address the challenges faced by AVF patients.

For the full publication, go to the Journal of Vascular Access.

To see a demonstration video of VasQ, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W3HoTH2x58 . Visit Laminate at www.laminatemedical.com.

