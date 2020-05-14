Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

HOLON, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP



Non-GAAP





March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 % Change March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 % Change Revenue $90.5 $76.8 17.9% $90.5 $76.8 17.9% Gross Profit $36.3 $29.8 21.7% $39.8 $33.1 20.2% Gross Margin 40.1% 38.8% 130 bps 44.0% 43.1% 90 bps Operating Income $10.3 $8.1 27.3% $14.6 $11.8 24.4% Operating Margin 11.4% 10.5% 90 bps 16.1% 15.3% 80 bps Net Income (*) $6.8 $5.2 32.3% $10.4 $8.4 24.1% Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.10 30% $0.20 $0.17 17.6%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens' first-quarter performance reflects our continued focus on supporting our existing customers and closing new business," said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens. "On a non-GAAP basis, we reported 17.9% revenue growth and increased operating margins by 80 basis points to 16.1%, with both P&C and L&A contributing to growth in the quarter."

"In March, we responded to the COVID-19 global outbreak per country, controlling expenses where appropriate, while maintaining productivity. I'm incredibly proud of my teams' accomplishments in this unique and challenging environment, and impressed by our customers' rapid shift to remote work, while they remained committed to their customers and their own digital transformation projects. As a result, Sapiens maintained momentum through the quarter," said Al-Dor.

Continued Al-Dor: "Across all our product lines, we see a growing demand for managed services, which is a testament to our delivery model – it allows carriers to focus on running their business. The current business disruption highlights the need for legacy insurance companies to migrate their platforms and increase their relevancy with more digital solutions. Our recent acquisition in Germany, sum.cumo, expands our digital offerings, helping us become even more competitive. While there continues to be uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy. I am confident that as the global economy recovers, Sapiens will emerge stronger and well- positioned for continued growth."

"Strong demand for our digital products, combined with high recurring revenue and a solid balance sheet, position us for success in this challenging environment. We've taken appropriate actions to provide the necessary flexibility for revenue growth and operating efficiency within the current circumstances. While our business remains strong, due to macro events there could be delays in closing new deals, which could slightly impact our revenue. Therefore, we are slightly revising our annual revenue guidance for 2020 to the range of $368 million to $377 million, as compared to our prior range of $377 million to $383 million. Overall, we changed the mid-point of the revenue guidance by 2.0%. Sapiens' guidance for annual operating margin remains unchanged at 16.0% to 16.5%," said Al-Dor.

"Furthermore, Sapiens remains committed to returning value to shareholders," concluded Al-Dor. "Despite the condition in the market, we announce a dividend of $0.14 per share – approximately $7 million – reflecting our continued confidence in our business and Sapiens' ability to generate cash."

The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2020 to Sapiens Shareholders of record as of May 27, 2020. The prospective dividend is subject to withholding tax at source, under the Israeli Tax law, at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholders of record.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial and other expenses, and provision for income taxes. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back payments related to investment in the new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

90,534

76,787 Cost of revenue

54,270

46,980











Gross profit

36,264

29,807











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

10,526

8,777

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

15,460

12,953 Total operating expenses

25,986

21,730











Operating income

10,278

8,077











Financial and other expenses, net

1,487

1,054 Taxes on income

1,901

1,847











Net income

6,890

5,176











Attributed to non-controlling interest

70

21











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,820

5,155



Basic earnings per share

0.14

0.10











Diluted earnings per share

0.13

0.10











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,175

49,986









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,083

50,329

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended





March 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenue

90,534

76,787 Cost of revenue

50,743

43,683











Gross profit

39,791

33,104











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

11,963

10,169

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

13,214

11,185 Total operating expenses

25,177

21,354











Operating income

14,614

11,750











Financial and other expenses, net

1,487

1,054 Taxes on income

2,645

2,285











Net income

10,482

8,411











Attributable to non-controlling interest

70

21











Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

10,412

8,390























Basic earnings per share

0.21

0.17











Diluted earnings per share

0.20

0.17





















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,175

49,986









Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,083

50,329

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP gross profit

36,264

29,807 Amortization of capitalized software

1,496

1,341 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,031

1,956 Non-GAAP gross profit

39,791

33,104









GAAP operating income

10,278

8,077 Gross profit adjustments

3,527

3,297 Capitalization of software development

(1,437)

(1,392) Amortization of other intangible assets

589

535 Stock-based compensation

622

453 Acquisition-related costs *)

1,035

780 Non-GAAP operating income

14,614

11,750









GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,820

5,155 Operating income adjustments

4,336

3,673 Taxes on income

(744)

(438) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

10,412

8,390

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019



















Revenues 90,534

86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787 Gross profit 39,791

38,402

36,712

34,794

33,104 Operating income 14,614

14,345

13,530

12,581

11,750 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 10,412

10,553

10,412

9,541

8,390 Adjusted EBITDA 15,724

15,271

14,523

13,358

12,524



















Basic earnings per share 0.21

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.17 Diluted earnings per share 0.20

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.17

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019



















North America 44,567

41,787

44,413

39,216

38,149 Europe 40,232

37,504

30,273

33,881

32,193 Rest of the world 5,735

7,424

7,957

6,432

6,445



















Total 90,534

86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019



















Cash-flow from operating activities 5,759

21,429

18,671

15,507

10,550 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,437)

(1,162)

(1,541)

(1,570)

(1,392) Capital expenditures (552)

(2,456)

(973)

(1,079)

(641) Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

(6,325)

-

- Free cash-flow 3,770

17,811

9,832

12,858

8,517



















Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

6,325

-

- Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*)

(**) 737

200

100

1,692

1,608



















Adjusted free cash-flow 4,507

18,011

16,257

14,550

10,125

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets

and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









GAAP operating income

10,278

8,077









Non-GAAP adjustments :







Amortization of capitalized software

1,496

1,341 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,620

2,491 Capitalization of software development

(1,437)

(1,392) Stock-based compensation

622

453 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related

costs

1,035

780









Non-GAAP operating income

14,614

11,750









Depreciation

1,110

773









Adjusted EBITDA

15,724

12,523

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands







March 31,

December 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

79,557

66,295

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

59,958

50,221

Investment in restricted deposit

-

22,890

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,105

7,817













Total current assets

147,620

147,223











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

16,657

16,601

Severance pay fund

4,949

5,106

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

246,676

228,691

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,872

49,539

Other long-term assets

6,549

5,261













Total long-term assets

320,703

305,198











TOTAL ASSETS

468,323

452,421











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,650

5,107

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Short-term bank loan

20,000

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

62,886

60,574

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

7,920

8,312

Deferred revenue

22,797

21,021













Total current liabilities

129,151

104,912











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

48,985

58,850

Deferred tax liabilities

7,094

5,082

Other long-term liabilities

7,975

8,321

Long-term operating lease liabilities

40,945

43,394

Accrued severance pay

6,319

6,364













Total long-term liabilities

111,318

122,011























EQUITY



227,854

225,498











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

468,323

452,421

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,

2020 2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 6,890 5,176 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 5,226 4,605 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 33 39 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 622 453





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (9,009) (4,194) Deferred tax assets, net (1,257) (855) Other operating assets 2,260 328 Trade payables (52) (426) Other operating liabilities (759) 1,247 Deferred revenues 1,655 4,167 Accrued severance pay, net 150 10





Net cash provided by operating activities 5,759 10,550





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (552) (641) Investment in deposit (665) (1,106) Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition 22,890 - Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,061) - Capitalized software development costs (1,437) (1,392)





Net cash used in investing activities (1,825) (3,139)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 600 17 Repayment of Series B Debenture (9,898) (9,898) Receipt of short-term loan 20,000 - Repayment of loan - (2) Payment of contingent considerations (538) (58) Dividend to non-controlling interest - (66)





Net cash used in financing activities 10,164 (10,007)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (836) 1,352





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,262 (1,244) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 66,295 64,628





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 79,557 63,384

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 20120, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $2 26 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (0.08)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.003).

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

