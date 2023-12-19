ScaleOps Raises $21.5M to Automate Cloud Resource Management

Installed in just minutes, ScaleOps reduces companies' cloud costs by up to 80%, fully automating production environments and freeing engineers from constant manual adjustments

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleOps , a startup specializing in cloud resource management, announced today $21.5M in funding for the first fully-automated cloud-native resource orchestration platform. The Seed and Series A funding rounds announced today were led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, NFX , and Glilot Capital Partners . ScaleOps has attracted a large and dedicated customer base of companies that use the platform to fully automate their production environments, achieving up to 80% cloud cost savings and delivering better-running applications.

As cloud-native and Kubernetes environments become increasingly dynamic and interconnected, managing them has become highly complex and tedious. Kubernetes' native container sizing, scaling thresholds, and node type selection use static configurations, but consumption and demand are dynamic. Engineers spend precious time manually adjusting cloud resources to meet fluctuating demand — trying to avoid under or overprovisioning — resulting in millions of dollars wasted on idle resources or poor application performance issues during peak demand.

"In production environments, each container requires a different scaling strategy," said Yodar Shafrir, ScaleOps' co-founder and CEO. "Experienced engineers spend hours trying to predict demand, running load tests, and tweaking configuration files for every single container. It's impossible to manage this at scale. We realized there's a huge need for a context-aware platform that can optimize these constantly-changing environments automatically, adapting to changes in demand in real-time."

ScaleOps is the first fully-automated platform that continuously optimizes and manages cloud-native resources during runtime. The platform is installed in just two minutes on any cloud provider, on-premises and in air-gapped environments.

ScaleOps ensures application scaling matches real-time demand. Instead of static allocations, it allocates resources dynamically, automatically rightsizing containers based on application needs. The platform also ensures every container runs in the most suitable node type, significantly cutting cloud costs.

"The only way to free engineers from ongoing, repetitive configurations and allow them to focus on what truly matters is by completely automating resource management down to the smallest building block: the single container," added Shafrir. "By employing AI, the ScaleOps platform is context-aware and autonomously handles resource management for engineers, lowering infrastructure costs and delivering better performance."

ScaleOps was co-founded by Yodar Shafrir (CEO), and Guy Baron (CTO). Since its founding in 2022, ScaleOps has experienced rapid growth worldwide, and today it automatically manages the production environments of industry leaders like Wiz, PayU, Orca Security, At-Bay, RTL, OutBrain, Salt Security, Noname Security, and dozens more. The company will use the funding to fund its global expansion to the US and Europe.

"ScaleOps automatically optimizes Wiz's workloads in production according to our real-time needs, improving performance even during demand spikes," said Ron Tzrouya, Lead Cloud FinOps at Wiz. "While dramatically reducing our Kubernetes cloud costs, the hands-free automation freed our teams from dealing with ongoing configurations, which is critical in our rapidly ever-growing environment."

ScaleOps, a Tel Aviv based startup, is on a mission to automate the management of cloud environments, enabling organizations to focus on their core business objectives and dramatically reduce cloud costs. ScaleOps is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, NFX, Glilot Capital Partners, and other leading investors.

