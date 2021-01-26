Scott Huennekens joins 270Surgical Board of Directors, Observer and Advisor

NETANYA, Israel and DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 270Surgical Ltd is pleased to announce that Scott Huennekens has joined the Board of Directors team as an Observer and will also act as an advisor to the Board and CEO effective immediately. Scott has over 25 years of experience in the medical device, technology, and diagnostics sectors as an entrepreneur, CEO, investor, and board member.

He has served in these capacities across 10 plus companies, ranging from start-ups to public companies. Scott served as president and CEO of Volcano Corporation, a global leader in catheter-based imaging and measurement solutions for cardiovascular applications. Scott took the business from a start-up in 2002, to a public company that surpassed $400M in revenue when it sold to Philips in 2015 for $1.2 billion.

More recently he helped launch and served as Chairman, CEO and President of Verb Surgical, Google's and Johnson & Johnson's surgical robotics start-up to revolutionize the future of surgery, Verb was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in early 2019.

"Scott brings a wealth of valuable experience to our team at 270Surgical. I have had the pleasure working with Scott in the past, and was pleased to see his level of interest, and understanding of what we are doing for the Laparoscopy Market," said 270Surgical CEO Avi Levy.

"I am excited about the value proposition being offered by the SurroundScope platform and look forward to helping the team continue their success. Game-changing technologies are rare, and I am enthusiastic about working with a product that has the opportunity to significantly improve both Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery," said Mr. Huennekens.

About 270Surgical Ltd.

Founded in Israel in 2016, 270Surgical is a medical device company that developed the SurroundScope System, an innovative laparoscopic camera system. The SurroundScope System is the first laparoscopic system to offer a 270-degree field-of-view. The SurroundScope and is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2021. For more information, please visit www.270Surgical.com.

