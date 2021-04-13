Sedona NetFusion now available through Cisco

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedona Systems™, the global leader in multilayer network automation and control, today announced the addition of Sedona's NetFusion to the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program. The Sedona NetFusion platform will strengthen Cisco's Crosswork Automation Solution and Routed Optical Networking by extending the reach into multi-layer and multi-vendor IP and optical environments. Communication Service Providers (CSP) worldwide can now purchase Sedona NetFusion solutions directly from Cisco and approved Cisco partners.

The tight integration between Sedona NetFusion and Cisco Crosswork delivers a comprehensive network automation solution for Cisco's Routed Optical Networking to provide CSPs with simple, seamless, dynamic, and integrated control of both IP and optical networks. Through pre-integration, Cisco and Sedona Systems are helping CSPs to advance and accelerate their transition from manual operations across siloed teams and technologies to a fully automated and self-healing network managed through a single pane of glass. The role of Sedona NetFusion is to provide a live and accurate "digital twin" of the deployment, connectivity, and activation status of all network inventory. This complete and accurate view of the network benefits operator teams in many ways, including:

One abstracted network view that is easy for all teams to operate

Lower CAPEX: A truly open software-defined architecture that enables vendor unlock and translates to lower prices, capacity optimization and higher utilization of CSP assets.

OPEX savings: Automation and network consolidation dramatically cut operational complexity and cost by streamlining management and alleviating the need for cross-domain expertise.

Improved Customer Experience: that derives from optimizing service routes, automating diversity, and reducing outages through better protection and optimized maintenance

Better SLA control: Automated control of diversity, latency and advanced KPIs greatly improves CSP ability to guarantee premium service levels.

Sedona NetFusion controller is the leading commercially deployed Hierarchical Network Controller (HCO) in the market today. Its hierarchical architecture has proven to be the preferred method for automation and SDN rollout, and has been adopted by major operators and standard bodies around the world. HCO is a central junction for major network transformation initiatives including 5G network slicing, network automation and disaggregation. HCO utilizes complete network abstraction and control, which enables CSPs to manage their network across vendors, domains, layers, and technologies, as a single network. Sedona NetFusion Controller provides a centralized automation platform with built in Machine Learning and AI that supports existing needs as well as future development.

"We are delighted to join the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program, which dramatically extends our global reach and allows us to serve our customers better," said Yossi Wellingstein, Sedona Co-Founder and CEO. "The tight integration between Cisco Routed Optical Networking and Sedona NetFusion provides a complete and accurate understanding of the network, which is a critical precursor to all network automation initiatives, including full automation of the transport network," noted Wellingstein, and added "A smooth path to transport network automation will become essential as 5G Network Slicing gains momentum. Our enthusiasm for this joint solution has already been substantiated by a recent order from a leading European Telco group."

"As a company, we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio to help our customers connect, secure and automate to reduce costs and improve efficiencies," said Kevin Wollenweber, VP of Networking, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "Combined with Cisco Crosswork network automation, Sedona's NetFusion network controller turns a complex multilayer and multivendor infrastructure into a unified, easily controlled network and assures any transport service over any combination of IP, optical, and microwave network domains."

About Sedona Systems

Sedona Systems is the creator of NetFusion, a transformative network intelligence & automation software, powered by unique network-derived service-to-fiber visibility. NetFusion automatically discovers the packet and transport layers (L0-L3) of service provider networks, as well as cross layer connections, and performs deep analytics to optimize and automate network control. With multilayer awareness and multivendor, multidomain support, Sedona's applications boost effective WAN capacity, ensure network resiliency, enable new services, and accelerate the path to SDN benefits.

Additional resources

Media contact:

Jonathan Gordon

[email protected]

+972 (3) 7730770

SOURCE Sedona Systems

Related Links

https://sedonasys.com/

