SFJ Pharmaceuticals® partner, Apellis, enters Strategic Collaboration with Sobi to Develop and Commercialize Pegcetacoplan in Hematologic Indications outside the U.S.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SFJ Pharmaceuticals® ("SFJ") is pleased to note that its partner Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Apellis") (Waltham, MA) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB ("Sobi™") (Stockholm, Sweden) today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the advancement of systemic pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy, for the treatment of multiple rare diseases including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Under the terms of the agreement, Sobi obtains global co-development and exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for pegcetacoplan, including for hematologic indications. The strategic partnership allows Apellis to leverage Sobi's commercial capabilities and leadership in hematology and rare diseases to drive potential first regulatory approval in PNH and accelerate its internationalization.

A link to the announcement by Apellis can be found at https://investors.apellis.com/news-releases.

SFJ entered a novel risk-sharing collaboration with Apellis to develop pegcetacoplan in hematologic indications in February 2019.

Robert DeBenedetto, President & CEO of SFJ, said: "SFJ is excited to welcome Sobi as a strategic partner in the global co-development and exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, which will help accelerate the advancement of the program, including hematologic indications, for which SFJ is also collaborating with Apellis. This partnership further underscores what we believe to be the strength of clinical data available so far in PNH, in both the PEGASUS and PRINCE studies, and will enable Apellis to further drive a potential first regulatory approval in this indication. Furthermore, this will be a significant step in accelerating the internationalization of the business by leveraging Sobi's commercial capabilities as a global leader in hematology and rare diseases."

About SFJ Pharmaceuticals®

SFJ is a global drug development company, which provides a unique and highly customized co-development partnering model for the world's top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. SFJ provides at-risk funding and the global clinical development management and oversight necessary for regulatory submission for some of the most promising drug development programs of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies. SFJ's mission is to leverage its financial strength and global team of pharmaceutical development experts to accelerate the development of life-saving and life-enhancing drugs for the benefit of physicians and the patients they serve. www.sfj-pharma.com

