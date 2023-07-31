Silicom Reports Q2'23 Results: $38.1M Revenues with $0.66 Non-GAAP EPS

KFAR SAVA, Israel, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Results

Second Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the second quarter of 2023 totalled $38.1 million, up 12% compared with $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $3.8 million, or $0.56 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $4.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share ($0.68 per basic share), for the second quarter of 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $4.5 million, or $0.66 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $4.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share ($0.71 per basic share), for the second quarter of 2022.

First Six Months: Silicom's revenues for the first half of 2023 totalled $75.3 million, up 14% compared with $66.2 million for the first half of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the period totalled 7.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share ($1.09 million per basic share), up 10% compared with $6.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share ($1.00 per basic share) for the first half of 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the period totalled $8.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share ($1.28 per basic share), up 12% compared with $7.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share ($1.16 per basic share) for the first half of 2022.

Cash and Buyback

Our cash position continues to improve. Our balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased by $10 million during the second quarter, and currently stands at $63 million with no debt. Based on our improved cash position and our expectation that our profitability will continue during the coming years, we intend to accelerate the pace at which we will be repurchasing our shares under the $15 million Share Repurchase Plan that we announced three months ago.

Guidance

With supply chain issues and component lead times easing, some of the Company's major customers have begun drawing down the inventories they had stockpiled during the component shortages period. In addition, with broad expectations of a slowing macro economy, some of the Company's recent design wins have been ramping more slowly and cautiously than originally expected. As such, the Company projects that Q3 will be a slower quarter, with revenues ranging between $30 and $31 million.

Comments of Management  

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of growing revenues and cash generation for Silicom, especially given the significant macro headwinds that currently characterize our markets. While these factors have impacted our revenue expectations for 2023 and may have an effect on our first half 2024 results, we believe that we are currently under-shipping end-market demand and that our longer-term picture remains strong. Given the sheer breadth of our addressable market, which is proving to be so much larger and faster-growing than we had originally estimated, coupled with our already impressive roster of customers and Design Wins, we believe that we will re-establish a growth trajectory once our customer activities and inventory levels return to normal."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "In fact, several developments during the quarter confirm the potential of our target markets. We were gratified that a leading US telecommunication service provider selected us once again as its partner for developing a strategic Edge Networking product, placing $5 million in initial orders and planning a significant ramp up when development is complete. We also secured two new NIC wins from a major cyber security company, demonstrating the ongoing power and importance of our server adapter business. In parallel, our recent launch of an innovative Edge AI product line in partnership with Hailo has begun opening up entirely new use cases, adding new categories of sales opportunities and customers to our already rich pipeline."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "Perhaps most important, the continually growing volume of Design Wins, opportunities and interest that we are seeing from top-tier players across a broad variety of industries continues to confirm our unique value proposition: a full-service model with an unmatched Edge Networking portfolio, rapid development and customization capabilities and a partnership approach. All in all, we believe that Silicom is well-positioned as a key player in our industry. We are optimistic about our long-term growth potential and increasingly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to our manufacturing, sales & marketing, development and customer support activities, the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, as well as any continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and  the global economy uncertainty  which may impact customer demand through their exercising greater caution and selectivity with their short-term IT investment plans, as well as those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands) 


June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022






Assets










Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,684

$

30,734

Marketable securities

9,012

4,020

Accounts receivables: Trade, net

30,665

27,258

Accounts receivables: Other

5,709

3,620

Inventories

72,061

87,985

Total current assets

154,131

153,617






Marketable securities

17,617

15,163

Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,641

1,715

Deferred tax assets

45

502

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,014

4,488

Intangible assets, net

6,999

6,710

Right of Use

7,830

8,441

Goodwill

25,561

25,561

Total assets

$

217,838

$

216,197






Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Current liabilities




Trade accounts payable

$

10,365

$

15,922

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

8,609

9,641

Lease Liabilities

2,150

1,549






Total current liabilities

21,124

27,112






Lease Liabilities

4,818

6,291

Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,306

3,425

Deferred tax liabilities

83

74






Total liabilities

29,331

36,902






Shareholders' equity




Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

68,775

66,578

Treasury shares

(35,224)

(34,896)

Retained earnings


154,956

147,613

Total shareholders' equity

188,507

179,295






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

217,838

$

216,197

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data) 

























Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

38,130

$

34,154

$

75,311

$

66,224

Cost of sales

25,968

22,032

51,364

43,212

Gross profit

12,162

12,122

23,947

23,012












Research and development expenses

5,253

5,257

10,391

10,735

Selling and marketing expenses

1,894

1,599

3,397

3,382

General and administrative expenses

1,013

1,131

2,106

2,328

Total operating expenses

8,160

7,987

15,894

16,445












Operating income

4,002

4,135

8,053

6,567












Financial income (loss), net

468

1,159

767

1,500

Income before income taxes

4,470

5,294

8,820

8,067

Income taxes


664

770

1,477

1,370

Net income

$

3,806

$

4,524

$

7,343

$

6,697
























Basic income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.56

$

0.68

$

1.09

$

1.00












Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic income per share (in thousands)

6,772

6,666

6,760

6,674
























Diluted income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.07

$

0.99












Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

6,827

6,749

6,837

6,789

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results

(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data) 













Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022












GAAP gross profit

$

12,162

$

12,122

$

23,947

$

23,012

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


104

173

218

334

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

12,266

$

12,295

$

24,165

$

23,346












GAAP operating income

$

4,002

$

4,135

$

8,053

$

6,567

Gross profit adjustments

104

173

218

334

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


647

683

1,257

1,468

Non-GAAP operating income

$

4,753

$

4,991

$

9,528

$

8,369












GAAP net income

$

3,806

$

4,524

$

7,343

$

6,697

Operating income adjustments

751

856

1,475

1,802

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

(136)

(734)

(304)

(920)

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

67

67

135

135

Non-GAAP net income

$

4,488

$

4,713

$

8,649

$

7,714












GAAP net income

$

3,806

$

4,524

$

7,343

$

6,697

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales

104

173

218

334

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

292

373

598

748

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

196

163

349

371

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

159

147

310

349

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net

(136)

(734)

(304)

(920)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

67

67

135

135

Non-GAAP net income

$

4,488

$

4,713

$

8,649

$

7,714












GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.56

$

0.68

$

1.09

$

1.00

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


0.11

0.13

0.21

0.27

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.66

$

0.71

$

1.28

$

1.16












GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.07

$

0.99

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


0.11

0.13

0.22

0.27

(2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.04)

(0.14)

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$)

$

0.66

$

0.70

$

1.27

$

1.14












(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

