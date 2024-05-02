Singapore Airlines Taps WebCargo by Freightos to Expand Booking Options in Asia-Pacific's Busiest Hubs

BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, is excited to announce that Singapore Airlines' cargo capacity is now being offered on WebCargo's platform. This relationship with Singapore Airlines underscores WebCargo's position as the leading digital platform for the air freight industry, offering its users an end-to-end booking experience while expanding its reach in the Asia-Pacific region. Digital bookings for shipments from Asia origins on WebCargo more than doubled between Q4 2022 and Q4 2023, showing strong appetite for digitalization in Asia, a trend that will likely be accelerated with Singapore's national carrier on the platform.

With a fleet of seven Boeing 747-400F freighters and over 190 Singapore Airlines and Scoot passenger aircraft serving more than 120 destinations, Singapore Airlines brings expanded reach to the thousands of freight forwarders that use WebCargo's platform for real-time air cargo pricing and booking starting this week. The partnership provides WebCargo's users with additional access to sought-after Asia-Pacific destinations, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Coverage on the platform is slated to increase over the course of the year.

Marvin Tan, Senior Vice President Cargo, Singapore Airlines, said, "Singapore Airlines' partnership with WebCargo expands our reach to new markets, and provides our customers with a seamless user experience when they search, book, and track their shipments in real time. This enables us to better serve our customers by responding even more swiftly to their evolving needs."

Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer of Freightos, said, "We're thrilled to work with Singapore Airlines. Their commitment to digital innovation aligns perfectly with WebCargo's mission to provide seamless and efficient booking solutions for the air cargo industry and allows us to double down on the recent surge in bookings from Asia. This collaboration will enhance the booking experience for thousands of freight forwarders and will ultimately make world trade smoother."

Forwarders can sign up for a free WebCargo account and book with Singapore Airlines Cargo here .

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between

hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, JALCARGO, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and begin accessing instant eBookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed.

