Sixgill Hires Ross Hogan As Chief Revenue Officer To Supercharge Sales Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixgill , a leading threat intelligence company, announced that it has hired Ross Hogan, former chief business officer of Source Defense and top executive at Kaspersky Labs' fraud division, to serve as chief revenue officer.

As chief revenue officer, Hogan will help design and implement the company's global go-to-market strategy, expand the world-class sales organization, and architect the sales machine to lead rapid global growth.

"Ross is a talent in our industry - a cybersecurity executive with a proven track record of generating significant growth," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Sixgill. "He possesses strong knowledge of the industry and also understands the needs of the enterprise. He is the perfect person to expand the demand for Sixgill's unique offering of unparalleled, actionable threat intelligence."

Hogan's appointment expands on recent additions to Sixgill's executive team as the company positions itself for further rapid growth following its recent $15M round of funding .

Prior to joining Sixgill, Hogan served as chief business officer at Source Defense, creating a brand new market segment and establishing the company as the leader in the space among enterprises. At Kaspersky Labs, Hogan served as general manager of the Fraud Prevention business unit, building it into one of the company's fastest growing segments.

"Organizations are quickly realizing the necessity of leveraging threat intelligence as the central nervous system of their security operations centers," Hogan said. "Enriching the applications and processes of these security organizations with critical information from the deepest and darkest parts of the criminal underground enables proactive and automated elevation of their security posture. Sixgill's approach makes enterprises more nimble in how they mitigate emerging threats."

About Sixgill

Sixgill is a cyber threat intelligence company that helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand, and minimize attack surface. Sixgill's platform empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds, such as Darkfeed™, harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, government and law enforcement entities.

