SQream Signs Strategic Multi-year Multi-million Dollar Contract With a Leading Tier-1 Mobile Operator

Operator seeks to leverage critical insights from exponentially growing data to increase revenue, customer satisfaction and loyalty, as it grows its 5G base of subscribers

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, provider of a data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to gain critical business insights from their massive data, announced today that it has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with a tier-1 mobile operator. SQream enables operators to provide better quality of service with lower downtime and reduced network costs, and improved personalized service offerings. This agreement further cements SQream's growing market share in the telecom industry, which includes Orange, LG UPlus, AIS, Cellcom and others.

With an estimated 30 million mobile subscribers and a growing base of 5G subscribers, the operator's data is increasing at an exponential pace. The company faces big challenges due to excessive time required to prepare and execute queries, as well as not being able to analyze larger volumes of data from their Hadoop system, to increase the richness and accuracy of their business intelligence.

SQream was selected because it was able to show that it could significantly reduce data access, preparation and query execution time. For example, SQream DB was able to reduce from almost 10 minutes to 30 seconds, close to 180 times faster, a query that previously took hundreds of man hours to compile and optimize, and which could be prepared in a fraction of the time using SQream. When this new level of efficiency is applied to multiple queries and petabytes of data, SQream's ability to provide rapid data access and analytics is game changing.

"Mobile operators face intense competition, and are constantly seeking ways to provide subscribers with better quality of service, more personalized offerings and improved customer service," said Adi Gelvan, CRO at SQream. "With the emerging challenges facing operators due to the huge volumes of data from 5G and IoT, being able to rapidly access and analyze their massive data enables superior decision making to better compete and drive their business forward."

The operator plans to deploy the SQream data acceleration platform across the organization to facilitate the rapid access and analytics of up to 25 petabytes of data.

