Strauss Group delivers NIS 5.2 billion in revenues in first half of 2023 with 10% organic growth[1] as margin erosion persists, and NIS 219 million in net profit[2]

Alongside business growth in Israel, Brazil, China and Europe, Strauss Group has contended with continuing profit erosion and elevated raw material prices; CEO Shai Babad: "We continue to pursue the implementation of our strategic plans and consumer-centric innovation, while implementing productivity improvement processes"

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements for the second quarter of 2023, summing up the first half-year with 10.1% organic growth and NIS 5,179 million in revenues, largely thanks to continuing growth in the company's business in Israel, China, the United States and Brazil. Revenues in the second quarter were NIS 2,625 million, reflecting 12.4% organic growth.

Gross profit in the half-year was NIS 1,676 million, 32.4% of sales, and operating profit was NIS 379 million, 7.3% of sales, reflecting a persistent downward trend in profit margins due to ongoing input inflation and rising raw material prices. Net income attributable to shareholders in the six-month period was NIS 219 million. In the second quarter, the Group's gross profit was NIS 839 million, 31.9% of sales, and operating profit was NIS 171 million, 6.5% of sales.

Shai Babad, Strauss Group CEO: "Strauss delivered a half-year of sustained growth across all businesses in all regions, as margins continue to erode as a result of elevated raw material prices and inflation. We continue to pursue the implementation of our strategic plans, the launch of new products and consumer-centric innovation, while implementing internal productivity improvement processes to increase our margins, and optimizing our portfolio."

Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 2,020 million in the first half, reflecting 15.6% growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Strauss Israel's operating profit was NIS 186 million.

The company's market share3 in Israel grew to 11.9% compared to 11.5% last year, but it has still not regained pre-recall levels (12.3%).

Health & Wellness sales were NIS 1,497 million, up 11.7%, and operating profit was NIS 162 million.

The Fun & Indulgence segment's revenues in the half-year were NIS 523 million, reflecting an increase of 28.6%, and operating profit was NIS 24 million. The confectionery business continued to recover with a market share of 23.6%[4] in the second quarter and 24.4% in July, compared to 28%-29% before the 2022 recall.

[1] Organic, excluding foreign currency effects

[3] Storenext reports measuring consumption in the barcoded FMCG market

[4] According to the StoreNext report published on July 3, 2023. StoreNext measures consumption in the barcoded FMCG market.

Strauss Coffee delivered another half-year of growth with revenues of NIS 2,506 million, reflecting 12.6% growth over the corresponding period. The coffee company's operating profit was NIS 190 million, down 18.6% compared to the same period last year. In Israel, coffee revenues were NIS 407 million, up 3% compared to the first half of 2022, and operating profit was NIS 53 million, reflecting a decline of 22.4% compared to last year.

In Brazil, the coffee company Três Corações delivered revenue growth with sales of NIS 1,404 million, (for 50% ownership) up 11.1%. Operating profit was NIS 96 million, down 45% compared to the corresponding half-year in 2022, due to the moderation of coffee selling prices in Brazil. Três Corações's average value market share in roast & ground (R&G) coffee in the first half of 2023 was 33.8%, compared to 32.7% last year.

Revenues in the coffee business in Russia and Ukraine were NIS 336 million, up 18.5%; Poland – NIS 169 million, up 25.2%; Romania – NIS 111 million, up 29.2%; and Serbia – NIS 79 million, up 25.4%.

The International Dips & Spreads segment continued to rally as market shares in the US improved and revenues continued to recover and grow. Sales in the first half were NIS 260 million (for 50% ownership), up 35%, and the operating loss was NIS 10 million. Sabra's sales amounted to NIS 221 million, (for 50% ownership) up 46.3%, and the operating loss was NIS 6 million. In July, Sabra's market share in North America rose to 40.8%.5

Strauss Water continued to grow in the first half with revenues of NIS 392 million, up 2.5% compared to last year. Operating profit in the period was NIS 45 million, down 6.1%. In the half-year, the water business in China delivered revenues of NIS 395 million (for 100% ownership),12.5% growth and NIS 48 million in net profit (100% ownership).

The Kitchen FoodTech Hub: Since its establishment, the FoodTech incubator has invested in 25 companies. As of June 30, 2023, the total value of investments in the portfolio startups, which are presented in the financial statements according to the equity method, was NIS 116 million (on June 30, 2022: NIS 150 million). The fair value of these investments on the same date was NIS 613 million (June 30, 2022: NIS 559 million).

[5] Circana POS, MULO-C through 18.06.23

Non GAAP Figures (1)







Second Quarter

2023 2022 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 2,625 2,276 15.3 % Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 12.4 % 4.6 %

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 839 691 21.2 % Gross Margins (%) 31.9 % 30.4 % +150 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 275 201 36.6 % EBITDA Margins (%) 10.5 % 8.9 % +160 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 171 102 65.2 % EBIT Margins (%) 6.5 % 4.5 % +200 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 85 70 21.3 % Net Income Margin (Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders) (%) 3.2 % 3.1 % +10 bps EPS (NIS) 0.72 0.60 21.2 % Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 61 140 -56.4 % Capex (NIS mm) (2) 127 99 28.3 % Net debt (NIS mm) 2,977 2,455 21.3 % Net debt / annual EBITDA 3.0x 3.0x 0.0x

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















Second Quarter

Sales (NIS

mm) Sales

Growth vs.

Last Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding FX EBIT (NIS

mm) NIS Change

in EBIT % Change

in EBIT EBIT

margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs.

2022 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments

and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 754 12.3 % 12.3 % 77 13 19.9 % 10.2 % +60 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 217 115.1 % 115.1 % 0 75 -99.2 % -0.3 % +7410 bps Total Strauss Israel 971 25.7 % 25.7 % 77 88 -809.2 % 7.9 % +930 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Israel Coffee 169 -6.1 % -6.1 % 14 -6 -33.5 % 8.2 % -340 bps International Coffee (2) 1,148 9.3 % 4.2 % 77 -30 -27.7 % 6.7 % -350 bps Total Strauss Coffee 1,317 7.1 % 2.7 % 91 -36 -28.7 % 6.9 % -350 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 116 113.7 % 96.0 % -5 23 81.8 % -4.4 % +4760 bps Obela (50%) (2) 17 -11.9 % -16.8 % -4 -1 -22.3 % NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 133 80.1 % 66.9 % -9 22 71.3 % -6.8 % +3570 bps

















Strauss Water 204 2.1 % 1.8 % 24 1 3.0 % 11.8 % +10 bps

















Other (2)(3) 0 NM NM -12 -6 -94.9 % NM NM Total Group 2,625 15.3 % 12.4 % 171 69 65.2 % 6.5 % +200 bps

Non GAAP Figures (1)







First Half

2023 2022 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 5,179 4,548 13.9 % Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 10.1 % 8.0 %

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 1,676 1,353 23.8 % Gross Margins (%) 32.4 % 29.8 % +260 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 585 395 48.1 % EBITDA Margins (%) 11.3 % 8.7 % +260 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 379 204 84.6 % EBIT Margins (%) 7.3 % 4.5 % +280 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 219 113 94.5 % Net Income Margin Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders (%) 4.2 % 2.5 % +170 bps EPS (NIS) 1.88 0.97 94.2 % Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) -165 16 -1102.2 % Capex (NIS mm) (2) 201 176 14.2 % Net debt (NIS mm) 2,977 2,455 21.3 % Net debt / annual EBITDA 3.0x 3.0x 0.0x

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















First Half

Sales (NIS

mm) Sales

Growth vs.

Last Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding FX EBIT (NIS

mm) NIS Change

in EBIT % Change

in EBIT EBIT

margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs.

2022 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments

and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 1,497 11.7 % 11.7 % 162 16 10.7 % 10.8 % -10 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 523 28.6 % 28.6 % 24 196 113.7 % 4.5 % +4690 bps Total Strauss Israel 2,020 15.6 % 15.6 % 186 212 812.9 % 9.2 % +1070 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Coffee Israel 407 3.0 % 3.0 % 53 -14 -22.4 % 12.9 % -430 bps International Coffee (2) 2,099 14.6 % 6.7 % 137 -28 -17.1 % 6.5 % -250 bps Total Strauss Coffee 2,506 12.6 % 6.1 % 190 -42 -18.6 % 7.6 % -290 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 221 46.3 % 32.7 % -6 37 124.4 % -2.9 % +2570 bps Obela (50%) (2) 39 -5.8 % -10.8 % -4 1 30.6 % NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 260 35.1 % 24.1 % -10 38 79.3 % -3.9 % +2130 bps

















Strauss Water 392 2.5 % 2.3 % 45 -3 -6.1 % 11.6 % -110 bps

















Other (2)(3) 1 NM NM -32 -30 -1405.6 % NM NM Total Group 5,179 13.9 % 10.1 % 379 175 84.6 % 7.3 % +280 bps

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) First Half

2023 2022 Change Sales 3,344 2,932 14.1 % Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 2,154 1,975 9.0 % Adjustments for commodity hedges -57 -4

Cost of sales 2,097 1,971 6.4 % Gross profit 1,247 961 29.8 % % of sales 37.3 % 32.8 %

Selling and marketing expenses 676 664 1.8 % General and administrative expenses 241 213 13.0 % Total expenses 917 877 4.6 % Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 92 72 27.5 % Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees -17 1 -1824.5 % Operating profit before other expenses 405 157 158.2 % % of sales 12.1 % 5.4 %

Other expenses, net 61 -31

Operating profit after other expenses 466 126 271.1 % Financing expenses, net -30 6 578.0 % Income before taxes on income 436 132 231.3 % Taxes on income -104 -32 231.2 % Effective tax rate 23.9 % 23.9 %

Income for the period 332 100 231.3 % Attributable to the Company's shareholders 304 69 339.8 % Attributable to non-controlling interests 28 31 -8.9 %

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) Second Quarter

2023 2022 Change Sales 1,631 1,421 14.8 % Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 1,048 921 13.8 % Adjustments for commodity hedges -4 -2

Cost of sales 1,044 919 13.6 % Gross profit 587 502 16.8 % % of sales 36.0 % 35.3 %

Selling and marketing expenses 346 340 1.9 % General and administrative expenses 120 106 13.1 % Total expenses 466 446 4.5 % Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 47 27 75.3 % Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees -9 -7 23.5 % Operating profit before other expenses 159 76 108.6 % % of sales 9.7 % 5.4 %

Other expenses, net -9 -3

Operating profit after other expenses 150 73 106.8 % Financing expenses, net -19 20 -192.2 % Income before taxes on income 131 93 40.6 % Taxes on income -45 -24 86.5 % Effective tax rate 34.3 % 25.9 %

Income for the period 86 69 24.6 % Attributable to the Company's shareholders 73 55 31.6 % Attributable to non-controlling interests 13 14 -2.6 %

