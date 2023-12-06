SuperCom Secures New USA Electronic Monitoring Contract for its PureOne and Domestic Violence Solutions

SuperCom Expands its US Footprint in Kentucky with new proprietary technologies

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it has secured a new contract with a prominent Kentucky-based service provider of electronic monitoring (EM) products and services. This contract marks another valuable step in SuperCom's expansion within the US, as well as progression in the deployment of its newest proprietary technologies: the new PureOne GPS bracelet and domestic violence (DV) monitoring solutions.

Under this new contract, SuperCom will provide its cutting-edge PureOne GPS Tracking and PureProtect for DV Monitoring solutions. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance public safety and support rehabilitation efforts in communities across Kentucky.

"We are proud to see our new proprietary solutions gaining traction in new regions in the US, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of electronic monitoring. This new contract allows us to bring our advanced technology to more communities and aid in the crucial work of domestic violence prevention and offender monitoring. It is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our partners place in our technology," commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

"Our commitment to improving public safety and supporting rehabilitation efforts is at the core of our mission. Leveraging our growing customer base and technology expertise, we plan to continue developing and providing advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs in our industry and help enhance public safety worldwide," Mr. Trabelsi concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom