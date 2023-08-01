SynBio Startup Enzymit Announces Breakthrough in Cell-Free Hyaluronic Acid Production

Enzymatic-Based Process Leverages Advanced Computational Protein Design Algorithms to Reduce Complexity and Cost of Manufacturing Hyaluronic Acid for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Applications

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymit , a specialty biochemical company developing cell-free enzymatic manufacturing technology, today announced its success in synthetically producing hyaluronic acid (HA) for use in a range of cosmetic, aesthetic, and therapeutic applications. Enzymit's cell-free manufacturing process reduces much of the complexity, time and costs traditionally associated with HA production.

Hyaluronic acid serum produced by Enzymit utilizing cell-free enzymatic manufacturing processes

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring biopolymer found in the skin, joints, and connective and neural tissue. It is widely recognized for its cosmetic applications in skincare products, as well as its therapeutic benefits, which include aiding in ocular health, wound healing and rheumatology. Leveraging its expertise in computational enzyme design and carbohydrate synthesis, Enzymit achieved enzymatic bioproduction of hyaluronic acid, with tailored molecular weights ranging from low to high weight, for a wide range of applications.

"Our success in synthesizing hyaluronic acid demonstrates the viability of novel enzyme design to drive cell-free bioproduction of specialty chemicals, replacing outdated and unsustainable production methods," said Gideon Lapidoth, PhD, CEO of Enzymit. "Our cell-free approach to manufacturing hyaluronic acid removes the need for complex downstream processing and significantly reduces overall costs, while enabling easier and more efficient production at scale."

Traditional hyaluronic acid production utilizing animal tissue entails considerable safety, consistency and ethical concerns, while fermentation-based methods still involve complicated purification processes and high production costs. Enzymit's cell-free process offers an efficient and cost-effective alternative. Focusing on just the individual protein catalysts necessary for hyaluronic acid synthesis, rather whole cells, results in higher purity and greater production yields at competitive prices.

"We are already receiving considerable interest from manufacturers looking to incorporate our hyaluronic acid variants into skincare products at price points that are more accessible to mainstream consumers," said Markus Klinger, VP of Business Development at Enzymit. "We are encouraged by the initial positive reception and are continually optimizing our processes while forming strategic partnerships to bring introduce our products to new industries."

Enzymit is working to increase its production capacity and to develop the next generation of hyaluronic acid enzymes that can utilize even more affordable feedstocks.

About Enzymit

Enzymit is building a cell-free production platform that will make bioproduction faster, simpler, cost-effective, and sustainable. The company leverages complex computational design and deep learning algorithms to create novel enzymes for use in real-world settings. These highly stable and robust enzymes can withstand higher temperatures and work for longer than ever before to enable production of novel molecules in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Enzymit was founded in 2020 by experts in computational protein design, bioengineering, and molecular biology. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

