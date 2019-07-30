Tactile Mobility Hires Vered Mandelboum Josef as COO

HAIFA, Israel, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility, the leading tactile data and sensing company for automakers, fleet managers and municipalities, announced today the appointment of Vered Mandelboum Josef as Chief Operating Officer to oversee its business operations. As the company continues to gain traction with leading mobility industry players, Josef will use her business knowledge, operational experience and management skills to steer and improve the company's operational excellence.

"We're excited to have Vered join the Tactile Mobility team and play a vital role in propelling us to the next level," said Tactile Mobility CEO Amit Nisenbaum. "Her insight and operational guidance will prove crucial as we continue to gain traction and develop relationships with key global OEMs and Tier 1s as well as fleets, municipalities and road authorities, strengthening our position as the leading tactile data company for the mobility industry."

Tactile Mobility is pioneering the tactile data and sensing category, equipping smart and autonomous vehicles with the "sixth sense" of touch. Its unique technology collects "first principle," real-time data generated by existing, non-visual vehicle sensors and turns it into actionable insights regarding road quality, tire grip, vehicle weight and more, to enable better informed driving decisions, safer roads, and smarter cities. These insights greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and provide municipalities and road authorities with real-time data to improve planned maintenance and real-time hazard detection. With well over fourteen million kilometers of road data across four continents collected to date, Tactile Mobility is working with leading American and European OEMs, as well as municipalities in major cities in the US, Europe and Asia.

"I am thrilled to be joining Tactile Mobility at such an important juncture in both the company's strategic growth and in the automotive industry's development," said Josef. "I look forward to leveraging my experience helping large technology teams maximize their potential to optimize Tactile Mobility's operations and execution, with an eye toward automotive best practices and regulation."

Josef, an operational excellence and business processes expert, joins Tactile Mobility following 15 years at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., where she most recently served as Head of Technology and Business Applications. Having previously held the role of Head of Supply Chain and Operation Technology Group at Rafael, Josef offers a wealth of experience leading teams in highly structured and regulated industries to evaluate and improve business processes. She has overseen the creation of software and the implementation of new methodologies and technologies to achieve unit growth.

"Vered is joining us at an ideal time, bringing with her a wealth of operational and business experience to take us even closer to our goal of making driving safer and roads and cities better," said Boaz Mizrachi, Founder of Tactile Mobility. "With her guidance and expertise, there is no limit to what Tactile Mobility will accomplish this year and beyond."

Josef will be based in Tactile Mobility's Haifa headquarters, where she will work closely with the Tactile Mobility team in Israel, the US and Europe as well as strategic partners globally.

Tactile Mobility [formerly Mobiwize] is the world's leading tactile sensing technology and data provider, enabling actionable insights for autonomous vehicles, municipalities, insurers and fleet managers. Tactile Mobility's unique technology collects "first principle", crucial, real-time data generated from cars' sensors and turns it into actionable insights such as road quality, tire grip, vehicle weight and other vehicle- and road-specific models. Insights provided by Tactile Mobility greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and the ride safety, efficiency and experience. Tactile Mobility was founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, a serial entrepreneur and EE Technion lecturer. The company is already working with multiple OEMs, including Ford, and is based in Haifa, Israel.

