Tarsier Pharma Raises Capital to Execute Phase-3 Clinical Trial

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, a late clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, today announced it raised capital to execute a phase-3 clinical trial of its TRS01 program in the US and Europe. Strategic and new investors alongside existing investors participated in this transaction.

Following a successful End of Phase II meeting with the FDA, the Company obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to execute phase 3 and has recruited leading uveitis experts as principal investigators. Tarsier plans to enroll the first patient in Q4 of 2021.

Tarsier's technology, TRS, is a novel immunomodulator molecule that showed, in a dose-ranging, randomized, double-masked phase I\II trial in the target indication, a prompt and statistically significant improvement in signs and symptoms of uveitis.

"We are excited to have the support of our existing and new investors, as we continue our clinical development of TRS01 in advanced stages," said Dr. Haim Langford, CEO of Tarsier. "Looking ahead, we are eager to bring our lead product to market and simultaneously progress our development of important pipeline projects for other back-of -the-eye blinding diseases, and plan to raise additional capital to realize these as well."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is a late clinical stage pharmaceutical company, phase-3 ready, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new bio-inspired chemical entity, with novel mechanism of action and demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided, due to their negative side effects in expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

