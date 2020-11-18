Team8 Appoints Fleur Sohtz as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team8 , a company-building venture group, today announced that Fleur Sohtz joins the company as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in New York, she brings 20 years of international marketing experience and a strong track record to the role, primarily at the intersection of financial services, data and technology.

Venture group Team8 appoints Fleur Sohtz at Chief Marketing Officer

Sohtz was Chief Marketing Officer at Collibra, where she led the marketing and corporate communications strategy for a $345 million venture-backed enterprise software company. Prior to that, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Cordium, a leading provider of GRC consulting and technology, where she played a key role in the sale of the company by redefining and delivering their marketing strategy. Fleur also held senior marketing roles at Markit, Thomson Reuters, and BT Radianz, helping to guide these companies through milestones, including IPO, double-digit revenue growth and brand leadership.

Managing Partner of Team8, Nadav Zafrir, commented, "This is the perfect time to welcome Fleur Sohtz into our ranks as our new CMO. We are in an exciting growth period following our recent expansion into fintech, our venture arm's launch, and new initiatives in the pipeline. Fleur has a proven record of driving business strategy, brand visibility, revenue, and market expansion for tech start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, and we look forward to working with her."

"Working across core technology domains such as cyber, data, AI and fintech, Team8 has a unique approach to company building and investing and a wealth of unrivalled expertise", said Fleur Sohtz, Chief Marketing Officer at Team8. "Having led marketing both in the tech startup world and the financial services industry, I'm looking forward to applying my experience to continue to drive growth for the firm and across our portfolio companies."

Media Contact:

Diane Mckaye, Silicon Valley Communications

[email protected]

+44 7771 926726

About Team8

Team8 is a company-building venture group with deep domain expertise that creates companies and invests in companies specializing in enterprise technology, cybersecurity and fintech. Leveraging an in-house, multi-disciplinary team of company-builders integrated with a dedicated community of C-level executives and thought leaders, Team8's model is designed to outline big problems, ideate solutions, and help accelerate success through technology, market fit and talent acquisition. Team8's leadership team represents serial entrepreneurs, industry pioneers and the former leadership of Israel's elite tech and intelligence Unit 8200. Founded in 2014, Team8 is backed by global companies including Microsoft, Walmart, Cisco, Barclays and Moody's, among others. For further information visit www.team8.vc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337746/Team8_Fleur_Sohtz.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273586/Team8_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Team8