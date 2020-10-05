"Tech-Forward": Samsara Luggage's New Nano Bag Highlighted in Conde Nast Traveler

"We are very proud to have been selected by Conde Nast Traveler as a brand that is looking to enhance its products that offers a new layer of protection for travelers," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. The Nano Bag is an excellent complement to Samsara's current product line and Samsara's ongoing strategy to drive stronger sales growth by expanding our e-commerce capabilities and leveraging our digital expertise."

Samsara Luggage recently launched its newest product, the Nano Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic Nano protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. This new addition to Samsara's product line provides a barrier that repels contaminants to keep that bag and its contents hygienic and clean. With the Nano-Bag's smart material, travelers stay protected while exposed to high-traffic areas.

Samsara Luggage sees the Nano Bag as a shared solution relevant for the current coronavirus pandemic and as travelers continue to want a new level of smart protection in a post-COVID world. The bag prevents bacteria, germs and microbes from developing and reproducing on the fabric. The Nano Bag was designed for multiple purposes including travel, gym and work.

Samsara's Carry-on suitcase offers smart features that keep travelers in-the-know of their suitcases' whereabouts and seals the contents of the suitcase with a hard-shell casing that is both waterproof and fire resistant. The smart unit connects to a mobile app to log the suitcase's movements, including when it's been opened out of site. The Samsara Carry-on's ergonomic design doubles as an on-the-go workstation, allowing travelers a way to avoid shared workspaces and maintain their distance during trips. The smart unit also provides a personal charging port free of malware or ransomware found in some public charging stations. The aluminum waterproof surface can easily be cleaned and sanitized, even on-the-go.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsara Luggage also launched Essentials by Samsara, a safety kit containing protective products that are currently in high demand. Each kit contains a reusable mask with filter, sanitizing gel, four sanitizing pads and three pairs of disposable gloves. The Essentials by Samsara safety kit as a shared solution relevant for the current Coronavirus pandemic and even post-COVID as travelers continue to take precautions.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to be one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307125/Samsara_Nano_Bag.jpg

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc