Theator is Making its Surgical Intelligence Platform Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator , the first of its kind surgical intelligence platform, announced today that its AI-powered platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace – an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Built by surgeons for surgeons, Theator's innovative surgical intelligence platform harnesses Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to extract and annotate every key moment from real-world surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to gain deep scientific insight into their own performances and those of surgeons worldwide. With Theator, surgeons can improve their performance from every angle: they can sharpen their skills with pre-op preparation and post-op analysis and debrief and they can gain deeper department-wide visibility - both of which raise standards and performance across surgical departments. Using Theator's comprehensive contextual surgical video registry, surgeons can access real-world peer insights which validate their research and reinforce their findings, thereby enabling them to push the boundaries of surgical research.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure, connecting companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions. The availability of Theator's platform on Azure Marketplace will make it easier for established Azure customers to purchase and use Theator's surgical intelligence platform.

In addition, Theator has achieved co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program which allows Theator to work together with Microsoft's sales organization, as well as other Microsoft partners, to rapidly expand the reach and deployment of its surgical intelligence platform.

"Achieving Microsoft co-sell status will unlock Theator's tremendous growth potential," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. "We intend to leverage this to not only build an unparalleled business network and bolster our brand reputation, but to also extend our reach and raise the standard of surgical excellence throughout hospitals and research institutions globally."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Theator solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Theator is pioneering the surgical intelligence revolution with a surgical intelligence platform built for surgeons by surgeons, tackling the variability and disparity in surgical care. The platform combines highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technology that puts defining intraoperative moments in the hands of surgeons so that they can continuously perfect their craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, and research institutions to help create a smarter, more transparent operating room, while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in San Mateo, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgery decision-support, while helping to create a stronger healthier world today. For more information visit https://theator.io/

