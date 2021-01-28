Tikun Olam-Cannbit have developed a revolutionary system for the characterization of genetic fingerprints in order to identify and track cannabis strains

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company 'Tikun Olam Cannbit' (TASE: TKUN) is making history - The company have developed an in-house revolutionary genetic system for the identification and tracking of cannabis strains (cultivars and varieties), through the characterization of the genetic fingerprints based on the DNA sequence of each and every cannabis plant. True to its role, the system is called: Cannabis Genetic Fingerprinting, or 'CGF'.

Putting an end to the mess - the CGF system changes the rules of the game : The characterization of fingerprints by this system is being done by the genetic diagnosis of a variety of unique sequences along the cannabis plant's genome, based on a number of consecutive genetic technologies. The genetic fingerprint is actually a biological and totally natural barcode (Non-GMO), which accompanies the plant throughout its complete life cycle, and in some cases, into the final product.

The CGF system is expected to play as a substantial "game changer" in the cannabis industry, as well as set a standard in terms of strain's identification, genetic stability, uniformity (reducing the deviation ranges in the active ingredients profile), repeatability and thus resulting in improved 'Therapeutic Continuity', IP registration and protection, organization's strains bank management and tracking of cannabis strains in the future cannabis market.

This ability to identify strains accurately and independently has been considered for many decades as a "holy grail" of the cannabis world. A world comprising thousands of strains, with no ability to identify which is which in an objective manner, or to effectively track and monitor strains over time in the global space.

Till today, the identification of cannabis plants has been based on the characterization of its observable measured traits . Traits such as plant's height, color tone of the leaf, stem's diameter, the measured active ingredients profile and many more expressed and variable characteristics. However, the plant's traits are in fact varying, depending on hundreds of external varying factors, unrelated to the plant itself or its identity. Factors in the level of environmental conditions, cultivation methods, storage, as well as measurements and procedures. Factors such as lighting and radiation, fertilizers, humidity, pests, diseases, temperature, measurement tools, work methods and many other variable factors. Depending on these variables, the characteristics of the tested plant may also vary along with his identity, which is diagnosed accordingly.

Apart from the obvious use of the CGF system to identify unknown cannabis plants and hence also to identify different types of products, the company believes that based on this system, the process of registering strains as an IP rights, can also be substantially improved and streamlined.

The CGF system is currently in the commercialization phase which is expected to provide a cost effective, fast technical platform and to enable ongoing and big scale commercial use.

