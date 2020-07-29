Trobix Bio completed Series A funding by a leading Japanese/Singapore fund

NETANYA, Israel, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trobix Innovation Ltd. (Trobix Bio), an Israeli-based biotechnology company developing therapies to remove the threat of antimicrobial resistance, announces the closing of a US $ 3 Million Series A funding from its lead investor, Chartered Opus. The funding will be used to advance the company's antimicrobial resistance platform technology and to further the pre-clinical development of the its lead product, TBX101.

"I am grateful to Chartered Opus for their confidence in our technology and their trust in our team", said Dr. Adi Elkeles, Founder & CEO of Trobix Bio. "Antimicrobial resistant threatens to undermine the achievements of modern medicine, and Trobix Bio is committed to developing products that can effectively tackle this imminent threat", he added.

"The Covid-19 pandemic stresses the urgent need to tackle the global challenges of infectious diseases, and the global need for a solution to the threat of antimicrobial resistance was there from day one", says Eyal Agmoni, Chairman of Chartered Group. "Trobix Bio is set to revolutionize the landscape of phage-based nanomedicine by introducing its game-changing, precision particle disruptive technology. We are very happy with the progress made by the team and are glad to be part of this unique venture".

About Trobix Bio

Trobix Bio is a preclinical biotechnology company, developing therapies to remove the threat of antimicrobial resistance, a global crisis strongly evidenced nowadays during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Trobix Bio leverages its ActiSense™ and GoTrap™ technologies to develop phage-based products that can effectively deliver DNA to a wide range of bacterial pathogens, and actively sensitize these pathogens to antibiotics. The company's lead product, TBX101, aims to treat patients carrying gut antimicrobial resistant bacteria, resulting in an antibiotic sensitive gut microbiome. Trobix Bio's precision medicine technology minimizes resistance development to TBX101.

About Chartered Opus

Chartered Opus is a production platform for investment products combining structural and technological innovations to a new methodology in Structured Products. Opus is the preferred investment vehicle for the Chartered Group High-Tech division. In the past two years, Chartered group grew its high-tech portfolio to about 30 companies all with disruptive technologies, including being the anchor investor for TAU Ventures at Tel Aviv University.

