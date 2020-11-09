twik enhances e-commerce experience with a new Shopify app

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- twik, a driver of innovation in the e-commerce space, announces the release of its new Shopify app. Having already developed apps, plugins and extensions that work with WordPress, Google Ads, and Google Analytics, twik is excited for this next step which will deepen its already impressive bench of e-commerce solutions.

The new e-shopping app, designed to help vendors grow sales through personalization, leverages AI (Artificial Intelligence) and BI (Business Intelligence) to generate more cart- and add-to-cart sales automatically. The twik app for Shopify is available in the personalization section of Shopify apps and features a plug and play design. End users can turn on the Shopify twik app then rely on its automations to drive more sales into their Shopify revenue stream. This "hands off" automation makes it the ideal solution for busy Shopify store owners and requires no management nor maintenance.

twik for Shopify— Leveraging the Power of automatic Personalization

Online shopping for the modern consumer means one thing— too many products options. twik aims to focus and personalize the online shopping experience via its suite of e-commerce add-ons. In the Shopify marketplace, twik can guide consumers out of "analysis paralysis" by making automated products suggestions based on real-time customer behaviour. On the vendor side, sellers can enjoy a more streamlined sales funnel, shorter time spent on purchasing decisions, fewer cart abandonment and an increased revenue as a result.

Vendors using the Shopify twik app gain access to essential data points, including:

Boost Sales and Upsells - twik automatically boosts conversions and engagements on your Store for all your visitors in real time and is fully GDPR/CCPA compliant.

- twik automatically boosts conversions and engagements on your Store for all your visitors in real time and is fully GDPR/CCPA compliant. Increase Add-To-Cart, Registrations, Leads - twik increases all marketing funnel steps on your store automatically: add-to-cart, add to wishlist, newsletter submissions and leads.

- twik increases all marketing funnel steps on your store automatically: add-to-cart, add to wishlist, newsletter submissions and leads. Reorganize Navigation, Menu, Products - twik automatically orders your menu and products so each and every visitor will see most relevant elements according to intent and needs.

- twik automatically orders your menu and products so each and every visitor will see most relevant elements according to intent and needs. And most important revenue uplift using twik.

These essential KPIs come together to allow vendors to gain crucial insight on their business performance, learn what products or campaigns are getting the most attention, and perfect messaging.

To learn more about twik and its e-commerce add-ons, and to explore and learn more about how it works, please visit twik's resources section.

About t wik Technologies Ltd.

twik is a cloud platform that tailors content and user experience (UX) according to each visitor's demographical and behavioral data, and features tens of key performance indicators that one can target with, based on real-time actions. twik understands your objectives as a site owner and serves each of your users with personalized funnels designed to improve their experience and increase conversions.

Learn more at twik.io, and explore how to partner with twik. Visit us on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

