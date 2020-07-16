Tyto Care Selected as the Winner of the 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge COVID-19 Innovation Award

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one telehealth platform and modular device for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced that it has won the first-ever COVID-19 Innovation Award from Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world's largest startup competition for addressing global challenges. The award recognizes Tyto Care's accomplishments as a breakthrough startup responding to the global COVID-19 crisis by driving innovative solutions forward.

Tyto Care enables users to perform comprehensive medical exams anytime, anywhere and send the captured exam data to a healthcare provider for on-demand diagnosis of acute care situations. The handheld examination device examines the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and measures body temperature and heart rate.

In the wake of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems spanning North America, Europe, Israel and Asia are rapidly embracing Tyto Care's solutions and further expanding their use to remotely examine quarantined patients in hospitals and isolated patients at home, as well as to continue providing primary and chronic care from a safe distance. TytoCare allows healthcare organizations to protect providers and avoid exposure and enables families and the general population to receive care without entering medical facilities, preventing the spread of the virus and significantly reducing the increased burden on already overworked health organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized by XTC for our COVID-19 efforts as the world faces a pivotal moment in this new era of telehealth. As we work to help treat as many patients as possible, we are proud to be paving a new path forward for healthcare delivery by permanently increasing access to telehealth," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Tyto Care. "Patients are now able to consult with care providers from a safe distance while maintaining the highest quality care, and clinicians can continuously monitor patients using telehealth tools, practicing precisely the kind of preventive care that's necessary to address mounting healthcare challenges during this global crisis. We look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver the best virtual care to patients around the world."

Inspired by the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), XTC supports and showcases innovators harnessing the power of technology to address the greatest challenges facing humanity and our planet. XTC recognizes deserving founders across AgTech, Food and Water; Cleantech and Energy; Education; Enabling Technologies; Fintech; Healthcare; and Transportation and Smart Cities. Competition judges narrowed a field of 2,419 applicants from 87 countries and a range of funding stages from seed to Series C. Regardless of backgrounds and locations, all contenders have one thing in common – their innovations have the potential to make the world a better place.

About Tyto Care

Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit www.tytocare.com.

Press Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1-323-283-8176

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

https://www.tytocare.com/

