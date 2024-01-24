US MILITARY MEMBERS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR FOCUSED ULTRASOUND TREATMENT REIMBURSEMENT FOR ESSENTIAL TREMOR

Insightec announces the Defense Health Agency, under the US Department of Defense, approves reimbursement for all Tricare members – both active and retired – and their covered dependents for essential tremor

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec , a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced that effective immediately, 9.5 million US military members and their covered dependents, covered by Tricare are now eligible for coverage reimbursement for focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition characterized by uncontrollable shaking of the hands, head, or other parts of the body, which can significantly impact one's quality of life and daily activities. Focused ultrasound, pioneered by Insightec, has emerged as a breakthrough incisionless treatment option that provides targeted relief from essential tremor with minimal risks and downtime.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to the brave men and women of the military," said Maurice R. Ferré, M.D., CEO and chairman of the board of Insightec. "This development represents a significant step forward in making focused ultrasound accessible to all who can benefit from this innovative treatment."

Focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor utilizes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance to precisely target and ablate a small area of the brain involved in tremor. This incisionless procedure offers numerous benefits, including improved motor control, reduction in tremor severity, and enhanced quality of life.

Tricare, the largest insurance provider for active and retired military personnel, will now cover the costs associated with focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor for eligible military members and their covered dependents. This latest decision ensures that these individuals can receive this cutting-edge therapy without financial burdens.

"Essential tremor affects a significant number of military personnel, and we believe that they deserve access to the most advanced treatment options available," said Dee Kolanek, VP of Market Access and Reimbursement for Insightec. "By offering coverage reimbursement for focused ultrasound, Tricare is demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of our service members."

Essential tremor affects millions worldwide, including a notable number of veterans who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. Military personnel interested in accessing this service can consult their healthcare providers to determine if they are candidates for focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. They can then contact Tricare for more information regarding coverage and reimbursement.

In addition to coverage for focused ultrasound therapy, Tricare also offers comprehensive services for military personnel and their families including medical, dental, and mental health care. This commitment to providing top-notch healthcare options showcases the value placed on the health and well-being of our armed forces.

There are currently 82 treatment centers across the United States and more than 153 treatment centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform to treat essential tremor.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

