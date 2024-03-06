UVeye Collaborates with Acadia Insurance to Transform Auto Claims with AI

Collaboration will leverage UVeye's computer vision technology to streamline Acadia's claims processes, setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in the automotive insurance industry

TEANECK, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, creator of the AI-driven automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Acadia Insurance, a leader in the insurance industry. The companies will reshape the automotive insurance claim landscape by enhancing efficiency and accuracy in Acadia's appraisal process, leveraging UVeye's AI-powered computer vision inspection systems to streamline claims for vehicles involved in accidents.

UVeye's drive-thru systems enable appraisers to conduct comprehensive, instantaneous assessments of vehicle damage with an unprecedented level of precision and granularity, overhauling the traditional, manual inspection process and streamlining claims management. The AI-driven systems elevate the overall customer experience by slashing wait times and ensuring total transparency throughout the appraisal process.

The collaboration is a milestone in the integration of AI in the insurance industry, ushering in a faster, more reliable claims process that benefits both insurance companies and policyholders.

"Insurance has long been characterized by traditional, manual processes, but this boost of computer vision gives us a glimpse into the future," said Keith Gleason, Chief Claims Officer at Acadia Insurance. "We're proud to work with UVeye to pioneer this transformative AI-driven approach, introducing a new standard in insurance claims management, one that prioritizes accuracy, efficiency, safety and ultimately, customer satisfaction. It's a win-win for both the insurer and the insured."

This initiative represents a significant leap forward in claims management, with UVeye and Acadia spearheading the drive towards a more efficient, customer-centric future.

"We're thrilled to be working with Acadia to pioneer a new era of claims processing powered by AI," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye "Together, we are rewriting the rules of insurance claims management. Drivers will be amazed how simple, accurate and trustworthy the claims process is about to become, making car scrape-ups that much less painful."

About UVeye

UVeye is the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In May 2023, the company announced a $100M Series D, bringing its total funding to $200M. Amazon has recently announced a roll out of hundreds of inspection systems at their last mile delivery sites. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit: www.UVeye.com.

About Acadia Insurance

Acadia Insurance is a regional underwriter offering commercial and specialty property casualty insurance coverages through independent insurance agents with local offices in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Acadia Insurance Company is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation's premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Please visit www.acadiainsurance.com .

