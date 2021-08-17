Valigara celebrates $1.5B in growth, and expands to new niches and technologies

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valigara Online Jewelry Manager has been providing jewelers and diamond sellers worldwide with the leading technology for managing their online businesses Since 2009, unlocking new markets and opportunities. As a market leader in the SaaS industry for jewelry eCommerce, Valigara's main goal has been to introduce the historically outdated jewelry and diamonds market to new, innovative technologies.

June 2021 marks two important milestones for the company - hitting $1.5 billion in jewelry and gemstones managed by their system AND doubling their client base within only one year! This is no ordinary feat and Valigara sees this as a sign of the industry's readiness to step up to the challenge, close the technology gap, and keep up with the latest advances in this eCommerce-driven era.

Company founder and CEO, Igor Nusinovich says that Valigara's immense success is only one more step in the right direction. This year, the company has already introduced several new initiatives focused on adjusting their technological solutions to modern reality. Important features, such as jewelry dropshipping, augmented reality (AR), and an integrated eCommerce websites engine are now enriching the company's value proposition, and raising the technological standards of the industry to new levels.

And the team doesn't plan to stop here! Valigara is currently experimenting with integrating cryptocurrency for payment methods, in order to create the ultimate secure network for jewelry and diamond online sellers around the Globe.

ABOUT VALIGARA

Valigara is the leading SaaS provider of eCommerce management tools for the jewelry and diamond industries. The platform serves jewelers at all stages of eCommerce adoption, including well-established brands, manufacturers and online-exclusive sellers. Their technology provides jewelry-centered one-stop solutions for marketplace stores management (including stores on eBay, Amazon, Etsy & more), gems & jewelry inventory management, data analytics, social marketing, fulfillment, jewelry dropshipping, and eCommerce website creation. For more information, visit https://www.valigara.com

