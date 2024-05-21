Velotix Secures Strategic Investment from Barclays Bank and Capri Ventures, Cementing Position as Premier Data Security Platform

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix, a pioneering provider of a revolutionary AI-driven Data Security Platform (DSP), proudly announces a significant investment from Barclays Bank and Capri Ventures. This investment solidifies Velotix's position as the premier choice for leading financial institutions seeking advanced data security solutions. It underscores Velotix's innovative approach to securing structured and unstructured data access and highlights a growing recognition as a transformative force within the data security landscape.

With this investment Velotix plans to further revolutionize automated policy management and enhance secure data access at scale, setting new standards for innovation, privacy compliance, and data integrity.

Dr. Adi Hod, Co-Founder, and CEO of Velotix commented on the collaboration, stating, "This investment marks a pivotal moment for Velotix, validating our commitment to delivering a cutting-edge data security solution powered by AI. This investment from Barclays, a global leader in finance, reinforces our continued leadership and innovative approach in the industry".

Kester Keating, Head of US Principal Investments at Barclays, shared his perspective on the investment, stating, "As an alumni of the bank's Rise Growth Academy, Barclays is pleased to support Velotix in its mission to revolutionize data security. We believe that together, we can create significant value and drive innovation in the financial services sector."

Alex Pinchev, Capri Ventures Founder shared, "Velotix's commitment to revolutionizing data security through advanced AI-driven solutions is truly impressive. We believe that their innovative approach not only addresses current data security challenges but also sets new standards for the industry. Capri Ventures is excited to be part of Velotix's journey and contribute to their continued success in reshaping the data security landscape."

Velotix cements its premier status in data security, rapidly expanding as a leading company with its AI-driven platform. The company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of data security, specifically automating policy enforcement, and providing context-based access to data through advanced AI algorithms. The investment further solidifies its position as the leading choice for forward-thinking financial institutions worldwide.

About Velotix:

In today's rapidly evolving landscape of privacy policies, regulations, and rules, the looming threat of regulatory violation poses a significant barrier to business agility. Velotix introduces a revolutionary AI-driven data security platform that not only mitigates risk but also streamlines policy management at scale, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of data governance confidently. Velotix facilitates self-service data access while automating policy creation and enforcement with prompt time and context-based access control. The platform ensures that the right data is accessed by the right data stakeholders precisely when needed, aligning seamlessly with business imperatives on an enterprise scale. Velotix was founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein. For more information, visit www.velotix.ai

About Barclays:

Our vision is to be the UK-centered leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients, and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About Capri Ventures:

Capri Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm focused on Enterprise Technology. The firm invests globally with particular focus on Israel and select pockets in the United States where the team has deep relationships. The team is composed of former software executives and leaders from Fortune 500 enterprises, bringing significant resources early in a company's lifecycle to help drive commercialization and market adoption. For further information about Capri Ventures, please visit our website www.capriventures.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hilee Avrahami, CMO

e: [email protected]

t: +972 54 336 2883

SOURCE Velotix