Venafi and Unbound Tech Partner for Seamless Protection of Machine Identities

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venafi and Unbound Tech today announced a partnership to enable enterprises managing machine identities and machine-to-machine communication a seamless deployment and user experience, without compromising on security.

The Venafi-Unbound partnership will provide organizations with machine identity protection that is not reliant on hardware, interoperable between data centers on-prem and cloud environments, fast to deploy and easy to maintain. Together, the integrated solution supports business needs by bringing together solutions that both increase security and simplify the protection of machine identities.

"Securing machine-to-machine communications is of massive importance to Venafi, making the integration of our NextGen vHSM® solution into their stack, a clear demonstration of our leadership in the identity authentication space," said Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound. "Together we are committed to securing their users, whether on–premise or in the cloud."

Machine interoperability matters when it comes to organizations in 2020. As organizations increasingly rely on disparate systems to communicate with each other, protecting the entire system throughout the entire machine identity lifecycle is critical. Unfortunately, most machine identity management systems are HSM-dependent, and not as adaptable for use in the cloud. However, with Unbound's NextGen vHSM®, not only are those system compatible with any major cloud service provider (CSP), they are also easier to manage across a single pane of glass.

"Now with the Unbound and Venafi integration, customers can select a complete out-of-the-box machine identity protection solution for keys no matter where they are used," said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. "This agility provides our customers with the speed and freedom needed to architect their business in a way that results in increased security. The partnership closes security gaps left open by unprotected machine identities."

To learn more about how Venafi and Unbound work together to empower the protection and compliance of digital and crypto asset transactions, check out "Full-Scale Machine Identity Protection: A Virtual Case Study," a joint on-demand webinar brought to you by Unbound Tech and Venafi.

About Unbound Tech

In a world moving towards everything encrypted, signed, and authenticated -- Unbound Tech's solutions leverage the latest in MPC technology and have been selected to secure many global banks and Fortune 500 companies. With a headquarters in Tel Aviv, an international headquarters in New York, and satellite locations throughout the world, Unbound Tech and its NextGen Key Orchestration Platform provides the cryptographic infrastructure to enable enterprises worldwide to easily secure and manage all their information and digital assets.

To learn more, visit us at www.unboundtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader and inventor of machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, code signing, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise – on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT – at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.



With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.

For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195832/Unbound_Tech_logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Tova Dvorin

Unbound Tech

[email protected]

SOURCE Unbound Tech

Related Links

https://www.unboundtech.com

