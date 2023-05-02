Vesttoo Appoints Experienced Alternative Investments Executive Jon Ewing as Chief Marketplace Officer

Jon Ewing, former Chief Marketing Officer at iCapital and an accomplished alternative investments executive, joins Vesttoo as Chief Marketplace Officer. With a wealth of experience in financial services and a proven track record in launching trading platforms, Ewing is set to lead the charge in developing Vesttoo's digital risk transfer platform, connecting the (re)insurance world and capital markets.

Ewing brings over 20 years of experience in senior roles at prominent financial services, data,and technology companies, including iCapital, Fitch, BMI Research, and Dunnhumby. Most recently, Ewing served as Chief Marketing Officer at iCapital, where he played a key role in the company's success as a leading alternative investment marketplace provider.

As Chief Marketplace Officer, Ewing will drive Vesttoo's vision of a liquid marketplace for Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) and continue building on the company's existing product offerings. His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental in realizing Vesttoo's strategic objectives and maintaining its position at the forefront of the insurance risk transfer and investment industry.

Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Co-founder of Vesttoo, said, "we're thrilled to welcome Jon, a seasoned and versatile senior leader, to the Vesttoo team. His invaluable experience at successful alternative investment marketplace providers will undoubtedly enhance our own marketplace trajectory. Jon's depth and range of experience running teams at both major financial institutions and rapidly scaling tech companies make him the ideal candidate to lead Vesttoo's Marketplace division."

Ewing is equally excited about the new opportunity at Vesttoo, recognizing the potential for growth in the ILS space and the development of the non-CAT segment of the asset class. "Vesttoo's unique approach to insurance risk transfer already provides investors with access to diversified, uncorrelated returns without the excessive unpredictability of catastrophic risk strategies," said Ewing. "Digital marketplaces have immense potential to revolutionize alternative assets such as ILS, bringing them efficiencies and liquidity, and I eagerly anticipate working with my

new colleagues at Vesttoo to realize this vision."

