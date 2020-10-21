WalkMe receives industry recognition for ensuring continuity for employees during the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the world's first Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, has been named as 'Overall RemoteTech Solution of the Year' by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology. The award recognizes the world's best technology companies, products and services that empower remote work around the globe.

Even before COVID-19 disrupted the digital workplace , the number of applications per employee continued to grow. As lockdown mandates saw the global workforce adapt to remote work seemingly overnight, businesses large and small needed to be fully reliant on digital to maintain their revenue streams. However, many businesses were not equipped with the tools to empower their employees to continue working from home , nor the visibility to fully mitigate a digital disruption of this scale.

Changing business environments and adjusting to a new normal brought about new platforms and processes. Businesses were able to adapt how they introduced new tools and processes, and onboard new employees from afar by providing contextual and user-specific assistance.

"WalkMe gave us a new purpose in our organization," said Tobias Washington, Director, Learning Experience, Design and Technology, Christus Health, a client of the Digital Adoption Unicorn. "Most of the products and tools we support are related to digital transformation and WalkMe is the game changer."

WalkMe enables its customers to continue to operate normally in times of crisis. Whether that is supporting unexpected disruption like moving to an indefinite remote workforce or facilitating a long-term digital transformation initiative. With the full power of the WalkMe platform, including WalkMe Workstation , executives enjoy full visibility into the entire tech stack and the assurance that applications are being adopted everywhere.

"To support the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. this year, WalkMe Workstation helped train more than 80,000 doctors in one week on a free new teleconsultation tool," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "We are proud to award WalkMe Workstation with the 'Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year' award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards for the company's support of remote teams across industries this year."

Workstation is the secret sauce for the simplification of change management and the adoption of complex systems; helping employees complete processes quickly and successfully, no matter where they are or what application they are using.

"With WalkMe Workstation organizations can consistently engage employees with the tools and support they need to do their job anytime, anywhere," said Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "We are honoured to be recognized as Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year – a testament to the growth of the WalkMe ecosystem and our commitment to ensuring business continuity by creating a seamless employee experience."

Businesses backed by WalkMe managing the remote work transition have been able to deliver continuity for their employees and customers, and develop rapid responses to a unique set of challenges. WalkMe's offerings continue to accelerate via 3rd-party applications with the capabilities to allow businesses to understand where users succeed or fail, alongside streamlining software spend by uncovering unused licenses, duplicate systems, or underachieving platforms.

WalkMe Workstation for Windows, Mac, and Web brings the WalkMe experience to employees' desktop so that they can stay engaged and informed. WalkMe Workstation is available now, more information is available here .

About WalkMe:

WalkMe provides a Digital Adoption Platform that simplifies the user experience and drives action using insights, engagement, guidance and automation capabilities. Using artificial intelligence/machine learning, analytics and automation, WalkMe's context-intelligent platform anticipates users' needs and provides help exactly when and where they need it. WalkMe is used by over 2,000 companies globally, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.walkme.com .

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors. Tech Breakthrough has worked with companies, including Intel, Cisco, Sprint, American Express, HP, Comcast, Philips, PayPal, Dell and other leading technology industry titans, as well as many of the leading startup companies in the world. The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology.

