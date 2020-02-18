Waterfall Security Solutions and Cylus Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity For Rail Systems

The joint solution ensures secure accessibility and protection for rail signaling and control networks

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity, announced a partnership providing a joint security solution for rail signaling and rolling stock systems, ensuring that safety-critical rail network infrastructure is inaccessible to hackers. The optimized security solution integrates Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways with the CylusOne™ continuous monitoring solution, eliminating operational network blind spots without adding risk to railway system operations.

Waterfall's reliable, ruggedized gateways replace firewalls in industrial network environments. By ensuring unidirectional data flows from operational technology (OT) to information technology (IT) networks, Unidirectional Gateways guarantee control networks' highest Safety Integrity Level, blocking attacks originating in external networks. Integrated with Cylus' vendor-agnostic rail cybersecurity solution, the joint offering allows rail operators to continuously monitor safety-critical networks, providing visibility, threat detection and response as well as a secure flow of information through Waterfall's security hardware.

"Today's rail systems are becoming increasingly connected and automated in order to improve business efficiencies and passenger experience – but this also increases cyber risk," said Amir Levintal, CEO and co-founder of Cylus. "Our partnership with Waterfall offers additional solutions to rail customers, combining the deep, real-time visibility into OT networks already provided by CylusOne with the most robust, hardware-based physical protections for safe, continuous and efficient operations."

"The rail systems industry is very safety focused, and cybersecurity is vital to safety," adds Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Our partnership with Cylus gives rail system operators a powerful tool to assure safe, secure and reliable operations."

CylusOne is the first cybersecurity solution designed specifically for rail and metro environments. Utilizing deep packet inspection, CylusOne monitors the dataflow within specific safety-critical rail network protocols. The joint solution allows rail operators to safely and reliably eliminate blind spots, reveal asset connections, uncover safety requirement breaches, and diagnose impending service availability issues, all while reducing exposure to external cyber-attacks. Together, Waterfall and Cylus deliver safe IT/OT integration with deep, enterprise-wide IT and OT network monitoring and intrusion detection to protect rail equipment and service availability.

About Cylus

Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity, helps mainline and urban railway companies avoid safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cyber-attacks. CylusOne™ is the first-to-market solution designed to meet the unique cybersecurity needs of the rail industry. CylusOne detects cyber threats on signaling and control networks, trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response. Led by veterans from the Israel Defense Forces' Elite Technological Unit together with top executives from the railway industry, Cylus combines deep expertise in cybersecurity and rail.

For more information on Cylus, visit: www.cylus.com.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

