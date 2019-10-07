WhiteSource Expands Leadership Position in Enterprise Open Source Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today new GitLab Core and Eclipse IDE integrations for its developer-focused offering, "WhiteSource for Developers."

GitLab Core integration adds to the company's existing repository support for GitHub and BitBucket, giving WhiteSource full coverage of the most popular repositories -- more than 60% of the total market -- while also supporting the needs of top enterprises currently using GitLab.

In addition, today's announcement adds integration with Eclipse IDE to WhiteSource's existing support for IntelliJ IDEA. These two IDE integrations allow WhiteSource to support two of the top development environments in the market today, allowing even more developers to use open source more securely and easily, and enabling them to code more productively.

WhiteSource for Developers is a paid bundle that augments the WhiteSource Core offering and includes four capabilities:

Repository Integrations : including support for GitLab, GitHub, and BitBucket, continuously detect all open source components in the user's repositories and send alerts for vulnerable or non-compliant components.

CI integration: by integrating into GitLab's Continuous Integration capability, WhiteSource scanning results are included in the GitLab security dashboard, helping developers and security pros better collaborate.

by integrating into GitLab's Continuous Integration capability, WhiteSource scanning results are included in the GitLab security dashboard, helping developers and security pros better collaborate. IDE integrations : including support for Eclipse IDE and IntelliJ IDEA, alert developers to vulnerable open source components within the IDE UI, preventing the need to switch between applications or wait until the code has been committed when addressing vulnerabilities.

Browser integration: a Chrome extension that allows developers to view a snapshot of a component's details while browsing and before downloading and incorporating the component into their product.

: a Chrome extension that allows developers to view a snapshot of a component's details while browsing and before downloading and incorporating the component into their product. WhiteSource Remediate: continuously tracks repositories to identify vulnerable open source components and generate fix pull requests, thus automating the remediation process.

"In today's competitive environment, developers are turning more and more to open source components to more rapidly and efficiently deliver innovative solutions," said David Habusha, VP Product of WhiteSource. "It is imperative that these developers can continue to innovate without being slowed down by security concerns. With these new integrations with GitLab Core and Eclipse IDE, WhiteSource for Developers can now help more developers -- especially enterprise developers -- than ever before."

WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 500 customers worldwide, from all verticals, and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com.

