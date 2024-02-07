WINDTRE with NTT DATA and RADCOM to implement sustainable Virtual Drive Test technology and enhance its customers' mobile experience on Italy's roads and railway lines

Through the use of Virtual Drive Test, WINDTRE analyzes the quality of mobile network services along Italy's road and rail routes, achieving significant time and cost savings, as well as a significant reduction in CO2 emissions to the environment.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) - Introduced in Italy drive test innovation that brings mobile service quality monitoring to the user to a virtual level. This ensures greater efficiency and reduced impact on the environment. WINDTRE, the multiservice operator offering connections, energy, and insurance products, is also adopting RADCOM Virtual Drive Test technology in the Cloud and using the specialized services of NTT DATA Italia to assess and optimize its radio access network (RAN), ensuring high-quality in the mobility services offered to customers throughout Italy.

RADCOM Virtual Drive Test (VDT) is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on Cloud Platforms). The technology uses - in full compliance with confidentiality and security requirements - real network traffic data, reducing the need for teams moving around the territory to take measurements and making it possible to identify large-scale priorities for engineering interventions to improve the service offered to the customer.

Using the Virtual Drive Test service, NTT DATA analyzed data collected over a 14-day period on 143,471 km of road and rail network, including more than 600 million data connections and more than 9 million phone calls for a total of 135,258 hours of voice and data traffic*, compared to the 140 hours* that could have been conducted with a traditional drive test over the same time frame. With this technology, the volume of data that can be analyzed to identify opportunities for customer service improvement increases significantly.

In addition, from an environmental point of view, with the Virtual Drive Test, the emission of about 15 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere has been avoided***.

"RADCOM's Virtual Drive Test solution and NTT DATA's specialized services provide vital and detailed information to our work teams, contributing significantly to the continuous improvement of mobile network services," said Massimiliano Testa, Head of Quality and Customer Experience at WINDTRE. "Given the importance our company places on the quality levels offered to customers, we greatly appreciate the fruitful collaboration with RADCOM and NTT DATA, which aims to ensure an excellent customer experience."

"We are proud to have proposed and implemented RADCOM's Virtual Drive Test solution in WINDTRE, which recognized before others the validity of this solution that not only allows for network optimization, but also significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to traditional approaches," said Andrea Fravega, Vice President Telco & Media at NTT DATA Italy.

"We are excited to work with WINDTRE, Italy's leading mobile operator, and NTT DATA, a company with recognized expertise in mobile network optimization and planning. RADCOM's Virtual Drive Test solution provides a concrete response to the growing focus on mobile network service quality levels and cost containment needs that telecom operators face." said Omer Geva, VP Business Development at RADCOM.

WINDTRE is engaged in an extensive rollout of 5G networks and is constantly looking for technologies that can analyze and improve the customer experience throughout Italy. In fact, the morphology of the country, the complexity of infrastructure and telecommunications networks represent a challenge for mobile operators in providing quality services to mobile users.

One answer to this challenge is offered by Virtual Drive Tests that allow one to obtain:

Customer Experience indicators,

Radio and handover technology utilization indicators,

Network KPIs such as Throughput, voice and data disconnections, and other quality indicators,

Recommendations for network optimization.

* Assuming 3 simultaneous calls, lasting 61 seconds with an interval between calls of 10 seconds

** Assuming 10 hours of drive tests per day, including weekends

*** Assuming for physical test drives the use of Euro 6 gasoline cars with a CO2 emission of 100g/km

