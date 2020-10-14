XM Cyber Receives 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for 'Overall APT Solution Provider of the Year'

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning leader in breach and attack simulation (BAS), advanced cyber risk analytics and cloud security posture management, today announced that it was named "Overall Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Solution Provider of the Year" in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

"It's the second time we receive this prestigious award, corroborating our commitment to helping organizations take an entirely new approach to evaluating their security posture, ensuring they are always one step ahead of cyber-attacks," said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO & Co-founder, XM Cyber.

"By continuously challenging their network with our platform, organizations gain clear visibility of the cyber risks as if seeing it from the eyes of the attacker, as well as an efficient, data-driven actionable remediation plan aimed at the most burning issues to fix," Gorodissky added.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of cybersecurity companies, technologies and products. This year, more than 3,700 nominations were received and judged by an independent panel of experts within the information security sector, with representation from industry experts across a wide variety of verticals. The panel recognized XM Cyber as the Overall APT Solution Provider of the Year for the company's high marks in six different categories, including:

The XM Cyber platform identifies the most important security gaps and prioritizes remediation, providing enterprises with a continuous cycle of security measurement, prioritization and improvement. Unlike BAS companies that focus solely on security control validation, XM Cyber identifies security holes resulting from misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and human error. The platform is backed by more than 35 patented technologies based on a proprietary set of algorithms that enable the continuous and automatic simulation of all hacking techniques and methods.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks on-premise and in the cloud, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel.

