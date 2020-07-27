xs:code Releases the First Chrome Extension to Provide Intuitive Analytics and Vulnerability Reporting on Open Source Projects

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xs:code , the marketplace for open source, today announced their new free chrome extension, xs:code Insights, which provides users with intuitive, in-depth analytics on open source repositories, including repository score, security analysis, maintenance and activity status, reviews, ratings and more. The new extension helps developers make an educated decision about which open source repositories to use in their projects. As well as get support, bug fixes and custom features for the repositories they're already using; all directly from the repository's owner.

xs:code has also collaborated with developer-focused cyber security company Snyk. Snyk provides real time updates about the cyber security vulnerabilities of code, as a developer is writing or updating it. Insights integrates Snyk's API to allow users to view any cyber security vulnerabilities with the designated open source code, and allows users to check how adjustments to the code affects the security of the overall set of code. Additionally, Insights also provides a feature aimed for those long coding nights: a pizza ordering feature, showing the pizza places closest to the user and an order option directly from the extension.

Founded in 2019 xs:code connects open source developers with software companies by allowing developers to offer paid products and services on top of their free and open source code on the online xs:code platform. After partnering with Redis with a dollar-for-dollar grant to use the xs:code platform, Insights is the latest product helping software companies, and open source developers.

"xs:code Insights is the first tool of its kind and will save developers using open source code countless hours," said Netanel Mohoni, CEO of xs:code. "The information the app displays at the click of a button is invaluable, and the connection we provide to the original developer is extremely useful.The partnership with Snyk is further validation of the quality and value that we are providing to the open source community. We believe Insights will help more software companies discover our platform and discover more ways of working together, making open source better, for everyone."

xs:code Insights limited user release can be downloaded here .

