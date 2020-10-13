ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Announcement of the Results of a Tender Offer

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Further to its announcement made on 29 September 2020, ZIM Shipping Market Investments Ltd. (the "Offeror") announces the final results of the invitation to Holders (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) of each series of notes set forth below (each, a "Series", and, together, the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer") on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 29 September 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 October 2020.

According to information provided by I.B.I. Israel Brokerage & Investments Ltd., acting as Israeli Tender Agent for the Offer, U.S.$129,762,013 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline. Offer Prices received ranged between 60.00% and 100.80% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The Offeror hereby announces that it has decided to accept for purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes amounting to U.S.$54,391,846. The resulting aggregate principal amount of Series 1 Notes accepted for purchase by the Offeror amounts to U.S.$54,391,846 and the resulting aggregate principal amount of Series 2 Notes accepted for purchase by the Offeror amounts to U.S.$0.00 (each such amount, a "Series Acceptance Amount"). The Purchase Price the Offeror will pay for those Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer is 80 per cent. of the principal amount of Notes. The Purchase Price is comprehensive and, accordingly, the Offeror will not pay accrued interest on the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Description

of the Notes Issuer ISINs Maturity Date Outstanding Principal Amount (in USD)1 Series Acceptance Amount (in USD) Minimum Purchase

Price2,3 (expressed as a per

cent. of the principal amount) Purchase

Price2,3 (expressed as a per cent.

of the principal amount) Maximum

Aggregate Consideration Amount (in USD) Pro-ration factor 1. 3.0 per

cent.

Series 14 Senior

Notes

due 2023 ZIM

Integrated Shipping Services

Ltd. IL0065100443; IL0065100773 20 June 2023 359,808,775 54,391,846 60.00 80.00 58,500,000,

across both

Series N/A 2. 5.0 per

cent.

Series 25

Senior

Notes due 2023 ZIM

Integrated Shipping Services

Ltd. IL0065100518; IL0065100856 21 June 2023 114,581,955 0.00

The Purchase Price will be paid to Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase by the Offeror. The Settlement Date of the Offer is expected to occur on Friday, 16 October 2020.

The Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be cancelled and will not be re-sold. Upon payment for all accepted Notes and cancellation thereof, U.S.$305,416,929 aggregate principal amount of Series 1 Notes and U.S.$114,581,955 aggregate principal amount of Series 2 Notes will remain outstanding.

[1] As of the commencement of the Offer.

[2] Amounts are comprehensive with no further amounts payable for accrued and unpaid interest.

[3] All Holders of Notes that submit Tender Instructions which have been accepted by the Offeror will receive the same Purchase Price.

[4] Series 1 includes the Company's 3.0% Series 1A and Series 1B Senior Notes due 2023.

[5] Series 2 includes the Company's 5.0% Series 2A and Series 2B Senior Notes due 2023.

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.